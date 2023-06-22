New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469866/?utm_source=GNW





Faced with declining innovation and increasing financial pressure to reduce RandD expenditures across the board, pharmaceutical companies have realised that the top-down, blockbuster model of drug discovery is no longer viable. Therefore, there is currently a trend in the pharma market of shifting towards a more distributive model for RandD. In order to ensure future revenue growth, the pharmaceutical industry needs to refocus their investment on early drug discovery.





Public-private partnerships where companies form alliances with academic research laboratories have been suggested as the way forward. The advantage of this approach is that the results of drug discovery research would be made publicly available for everyone to see. The advantage of this approach is that the results of drug discovery research would be publicly available for everyone to see. This would leverage the expertise of global academia with the potential to arrive at therapies more quickly.





Segments Covered in the Report





Service Type



• Chemistry Services



• Biology Services





Workflow



• Target Identification and Screening



• Target Validation and Functional Informatics



• Lead Identification and Candidate Optimization



• Preclinical Development



• Other Associated Workflow





Therapeutic Area



• Oncology



• Infectious Disease



• Central Nervous System



• Immunology



• Cardiovascular Disease



• Metabolic Disease



• Respiratory Disease



• Others





Molecule Type



• Large Molecules



• Small Molecules





End-users



• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



• Academic Institutes



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 24 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• South-East Asia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (GVK Biosciences)



• Charles River Laboratories



• Curia Global, Inc.



• Dalton Pharma



• Domainex



• Eurofins



• Evotec AG



• Genscript



• Jubilant Biosys Ltd.



• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings



• Pharmaron



• QIAGEN N.V.



• Selvita



• Sundia Meditech Co Ltd.



• Sygnature Discovery



• Syngene International



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



• WuXi AppTec





Overall world revenue for Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$10,644.0 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for service type, workflow, therapeutic area, molecule type, and end-users, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 24 key national markets – See forecasts for the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 18 of the major companies involved in the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, 2023 to 2033.





