Global Permanent Magnet Motor Strategic Business Report 2023: Adoption of Industrial Automation Technologies and Robotics Augurs Well

The global market for Permanent Magnet Motor estimated at US$28.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Alternate Current Motor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$24.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Current Motor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Permanent Magnet Motor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $28.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $53.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points

An Introduction to Permanent Magnet Motor

Permanent Magnet Alternate Current (PMAC) Motor

Permanent Magnet Direct Current (PMDC) Motor

Brushless DC Motors (BLDC)

Demagnetization of Permanent Magnet

Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market: Overview and Outlook

World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor, and Brushless DC Motor

Permanent Magnet Motor Market Brimming with Significant Growth Potential

World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses

Regional Market Analysis: Asia Pacific Dominates

World Permanent Magnet Motors Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Permanent Magnet Motors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Brands

Permanent Magnet Motor - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of Industrial Automation Technologies and Robotics Augurs Well

Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) for the Years 2019 & 2023

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Relevance in Automotive Sector

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Opportunities in Healthcare Equipment Sector

PM Motors in Aerospace Applications

Relevance in Textile Industry Equipment

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Warrant Attention from Diverse Applications

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Shift Ground for Elevator Technology

Energy Efficiency Requirements Bode Well

Technology Innovations

Select Advancements

Market Suffers Due to Shortage of Rare Earth Elements

High Costs: A Major Issue

Neodymium Magnets Grow in Popularity

Soft Magnetic Composite Materials for PM Motors

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



