Global Permanent Magnet Motor Strategic Business Report 2023: Adoption of Industrial Automation Technologies and Robotics Augurs Well

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Permanent Magnet Motor: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Permanent Magnet Motor estimated at US$28.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Alternate Current Motor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$24.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Direct Current Motor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Permanent Magnet Motor market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Autotrol Corporation
- Bonfiglioli Italia S.P.A.
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Buhler Motor Group
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Franklin Electric
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Nidec Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba International Corporation
- WEG S.A.
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$28.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$53.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points
- An Introduction to Permanent Magnet Motor
- Permanent Magnet Alternate Current (PMAC) Motor
- Permanent Magnet Direct Current (PMDC) Motor
- Brushless DC Motors (BLDC)
- Demagnetization of Permanent Magnet
- Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market: Overview and Outlook
- World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Alternate Current Motor, Direct Current Motor, and Brushless DC Motor
- Permanent Magnet Motor Market Brimming with Significant Growth Potential
- World Permanent Magnet Motors Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial, Commercial & Residential, Healthcare, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Market Analysis: Asia Pacific Dominates
- World Permanent Magnet Motors Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Permanent Magnet Motors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Landscape
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Brands
- Permanent Magnet Motor - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Adoption of Industrial Automation Technologies and Robotics Augurs Well
- Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) for the Years 2019 & 2023
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Relevance in Automotive Sector
- Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand
- Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
- Opportunities in Healthcare Equipment Sector
- PM Motors in Aerospace Applications
- Relevance in Textile Industry Equipment
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Warrant Attention from Diverse Applications
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Shift Ground for Elevator Technology
- Energy Efficiency Requirements Bode Well
- Technology Innovations
- Select Advancements
- Market Suffers Due to Shortage of Rare Earth Elements
- High Costs: A Major Issue
- Neodymium Magnets Grow in Popularity
- Soft Magnetic Composite Materials for PM Motors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bja5tl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment