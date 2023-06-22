New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Propylene Glycol Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469865/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Demand Unsaturated Polyester Resin is Expected to Fuel Propylene Glycol Market Growth



The propylene glycol market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for unsaturated polyester resin (UPR). UPR is a key end-use application of propylene glycol, predominantly used in the production of composite materials, such as fiberglass-reinforced plastics. The increasing adoption of UPR in various industries, including construction, automotive, marine, and electrical, is expected to fuel the demand for propylene glycol. Moreover, the automotive industry’s growing emphasis on lightweight materials and fuel efficiency is boosting the demand for UPR in the production of automotive parts, such as body panels, interior components, and structural reinforcements. Propylene glycol acts as a crucial component in UPR formulations, providing enhanced stability, viscosity control, and curing properties. As the automotive industry continues to witness technological advancements and increasing demand for lightweight materials, the propylene glycol market is expected to experience sustained growth.





Additionally, the marine and electrical industries are significant consumers of UPR, further driving the demand for propylene glycol. UPR-based composites find extensive applications in boat manufacturing, wind turbine blades, and electrical insulation, among others. The rising focus on renewable energy sources, such as wind power, is driving the demand for UPR-based materials, consequently bolstering the propylene glycol market.





Availability and Price of Raw Materials Hampering the Industry Growth



The price and profitability of propylene glycol producers are significantly influenced by the availability and cost of raw materials derived from petroleum. These raw materials, obtained from petroleum feedstocks through refining and petrochemical processes, serve as the primary source for propylene, the key precursor in propylene glycol production. The propylene oxide is the primary source of petroleum-based propylene glycol and changing price dynamics affects the overall market prices. Fluctuations in the availability and cost of petroleum feedstocks directly impact the production costs of propylene glycol. High or volatile petroleum prices increase the procurement costs of propylene feedstock, thereby exerting upward pressure on the production costs of propylene glycol. Consequently, propylene glycol producers may encounter challenges in maintaining profitability and competitiveness.





Additionally, the availability of petroleum feedstocks can affect the supply of propylene, thereby impacting the production capacity and availability of propylene glycol. Supply disruptions or constraints in the petroleum industry can lead to propylene shortages, further exacerbating the challenges faced by propylene glycol producers.





Segments Covered in the Report





Source



• Petroleum-derived



• Bio-derived





Grade



• Industrial Grade



• Pharmaceutical Grade





Application



• Unsaturated Polyester Resin



• Paints and Coatings



• Antifreeze and Functional Fluids



• Liquid Detergents



• Plasticizers



• Food and Beverage



• Pharmaceuticals



• Cosmetics and Personal Care



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• Australia



• Rest of APAC





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Propylene Glycol Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• ADEKA Corporation



• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)



• BASF SE



• Dow Inc.



• Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited



• Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited



• Ineos Group Holdings S.A.



• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.



• Manali Petrochemicals Limited



• Monument Chemical



• Repsol S.A.



• Sadara Chemical Company (Sadara)



• Shell plc



• SKC Co., Ltd.





Overall world revenue for Propylene Glycol Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$5,022.9 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Propylene Glycol Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for source, grade and application, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Propylene Glycol Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Propylene Glycol Market, 2023 to 2033.





