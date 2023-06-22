Disposable Masks Global Market is Projected to Reach $27 Billion by 2030: Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections Boosts Demand

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Masks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Disposable Masks estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Surgical Masks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Respirator Masks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Disposable Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|651
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$18.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$27 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023
- COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era
- Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in In % (2020)
- Recommendations by Health Organizations Play an Important Role
- Frontline Health Responders at Risk with Shortage of Masks During Peak of Pandemic
- Countries Grapple to Meet Exponential Demand for Face Masks
- Top Exporters of Personal Protective Equipment (2020)
- Players Adopt Various Strategies to Address the Demand Surge
- Manufacturers from Other Industries Join the Race to Bridge Supply Demand Gap
- Competitive Scenario
- Disposable Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- Global Market Prospects, Growth Drivers and Outlook
- Market Restraints
- Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth
- Regional Analysis
- Analysis by Distribution Channel
- Analysis by End-Use
- Face Masks: An Introduction
- Factors Influencing Use of Face Masks
- Types of Disposable Face Masks
- Surgical Masks
- Respirator Masks
- Dust Masks
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Demand for Skin Friendly Masks
- Bioplastics for Mask Production: An Innovative Solution
- Short Supply of Disposable Masks Drives Demand for Reusable Masks
- Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Face Masks
- World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries
- Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution
- Ranking of Global Number of Deaths by Risk Factor
- Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory
- Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to Innovative Designs
- New Technology to Alert Change of Face Masks
- Creating Sustainable Products from Plant-Based Face Masks
- Smart Face Masks Detect COVID-19
- Used Biodegradable Mask Turns Into Flowers once Buried in Ground
- Innovative and Eco-Friendly Masks Provide Hope
- Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections Boost Demand
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
- Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory Protection at Industrial Facilities
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- Disinfection and Sterilization of Face Masks Play an Important Role
- Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections
- Nonwoven Fabrics Find Extensive Use in Making Surgical Face Masks
- COVID-19-Led Face Mask Ubiquity Ensures Unabated Investments in Face Mask Lines & Nonwoven Production
- Pandemic Sparks Medical Nonwoven Face Mask Innovations
- Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics
- Upgrading the Face Mask with Spread of Omicron Variant of Coronavirus
- COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks
- Are Disposable Masks Hurting the Environment?
- A Research Study Attempts to identify Stress Levels from Mask Mateirals to a Few Keystone Marine Species
- Reducing Plastic Waste Through Recycling of Single-Use Face Masks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
