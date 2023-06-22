Disposable Masks Global Market is Projected to Reach $27 Billion by 2030: Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections Boosts Demand

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Masks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Disposable Masks estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Surgical Masks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Respirator Masks segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Disposable Masks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 651 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era

Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in In % (2020)

Recommendations by Health Organizations Play an Important Role

Frontline Health Responders at Risk with Shortage of Masks During Peak of Pandemic

Countries Grapple to Meet Exponential Demand for Face Masks

Top Exporters of Personal Protective Equipment (2020)

Players Adopt Various Strategies to Address the Demand Surge

Manufacturers from Other Industries Join the Race to Bridge Supply Demand Gap

Competitive Scenario

Disposable Masks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Global Market Prospects, Growth Drivers and Outlook

Market Restraints

Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth

Regional Analysis

Analysis by Distribution Channel

Analysis by End-Use

Face Masks: An Introduction

Factors Influencing Use of Face Masks

Types of Disposable Face Masks

Surgical Masks

Respirator Masks

Dust Masks

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Demand for Skin Friendly Masks

Bioplastics for Mask Production: An Innovative Solution

Short Supply of Disposable Masks Drives Demand for Reusable Masks

Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Face Masks

World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Ranking of Global Number of Deaths by Risk Factor

Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory

Increase in Demand for Face Masks amid Covid-19 Leads to Innovative Designs

New Technology to Alert Change of Face Masks

Creating Sustainable Products from Plant-Based Face Masks

Smart Face Masks Detect COVID-19

Used Biodegradable Mask Turns Into Flowers once Buried in Ground

Innovative and Eco-Friendly Masks Provide Hope

Rise in Number of Surgeries and Hospital Acquired Infections Boost Demand

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory Protection at Industrial Facilities

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Disinfection and Sterilization of Face Masks Play an Important Role

Surgical Masks: First Line of Defense against Infections

Nonwoven Fabrics Find Extensive Use in Making Surgical Face Masks

COVID-19-Led Face Mask Ubiquity Ensures Unabated Investments in Face Mask Lines & Nonwoven Production

Pandemic Sparks Medical Nonwoven Face Mask Innovations

Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

Upgrading the Face Mask with Spread of Omicron Variant of Coronavirus

COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Massive Demand for N95 Masks

Are Disposable Masks Hurting the Environment?

A Research Study Attempts to identify Stress Levels from Mask Mateirals to a Few Keystone Marine Species

Reducing Plastic Waste Through Recycling of Single-Use Face Masks

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

