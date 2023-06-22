Non-Lethal Weapons Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Between 2023 and 2028 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Non-Lethal Weapons Market Information by Type, Disabling Mechanism, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the global market will touch USD 8.37 billion at an 8.2% CAGR by 2028.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market Analysis

Non-lethal weapons, also known as less-lethal weapons or compliance tools, are designed to incapacitate, deter, or subdue individuals without causing significant injury or death. These weapons are primarily used by military forces, law enforcement agencies, and security personnel in various situations, such as crowd control, riot suppression, or self-defense.

It is important to note that even though these weapons are considered non-lethal, they can still cause harm or even result in fatalities if used improperly, at close range, or on vulnerable individuals. The selection and use of non-lethal weapons should be guided by strict protocols and training to minimize the risk of severe injuries.

COVID-19 Analysis

There has been an upsurge in demand for non-lethal weapons such as less-lethal weapons, non-lethal deterrents, compliance tools, and self-defense weapons as a result of the epidemic and the related lockdowns and societal unrest. These instruments may have been sought after by people and law enforcement organizations in order to uphold public order, safeguard individual safety, or improve security measures during tumultuous times. During the epidemic, law enforcement authorities all around the world experienced difficulties and modified their tactics to impose limits, uphold public safety, and control social unrest. Crowd management, de-escalation, and non-lethal methods of situational control may have taken centre stage. This could have affected law enforcement agencies' need for non-lethal weaponry and compliance tools.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 8.37 Billion CAGR 8.2% (2021-2028) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2028 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in the degree of political disputes and civil unrest



Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global non-lethal weapons market report include :

Amtec Less-Lethal SystemsInc.

United Tactical Systems LLC

Lamperd Less Lethal Inc.

Armament Systems & Procedures Inc.

Nonlethal Technologies Inc.

Axon EnterpriseInc.

Mission Less Lethal Technologies

Combined SystemsInc.

FN Herstal S.A.

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies.

Key players have adopted assorted strategies to remain at the forefront such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, geographic expansions, and more.

Drivers

Public Safety and Law Enforcement to Boost Market Growth

Law enforcement organizations throughout the world are searching for efficient techniques to restrain & subdue potentially dangerous people without using fatal force as a result of growing public safety concerns. Non-lethal ammunition and weapons offer a middle ground that can reduce casualties and improve officer safety. Law enforcement & security personnel frequently utilize non-lethal force options for riot control and crowd control. These weapons are intended to scatter crowds or temporarily render people helpless without doing serious damage or resulting in fatal injuries.

Opportunities

Technological Advances to offer Robust Opportunities

Technology progress has resulted in the creation of increasingly advanced and efficient non-lethal technology and weaponry. These developments include the invention of novel non-lethal force choices as well as the enhancement of non-lethal ammunition's accuracy, range, dependability, and safety features.



Restraints and Challenges

Delay in Procurement to act as Market Restraint

The delay in procurement and stringent regulations on the use of non-lethal weapons may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global non-lethal weapons market is bifurcated based on end user, disabling mechanism, and type.

By type, the market is bifurcated into directed energy weapons and direct contact weapons.

By disabling mechanism, the market is bifurcated into intense sound/light, irritant chemicals, and impact.

By end user, the market is bifurcated into military and law enforcement.



Regional Analysis

North America to Head Non-Lethal Weapons Market

The US and Canadian markets are included in North America. The non-lethal weapon industry trends demonstrate that the U.S. Department of Defense has increased its attention on the large-scale production of less-lethal weapons. Some of these weapons, like the PHASR Rifle that has gained popularity recently, are among them. It has been noted to have caused a large increase in demand for the market in this area, particularly throughout the forecast period which is set to finish in 2028.

Additionally, the US market is growing to be the region's largest single market for non-lethal weaponry, which is one of the key factors driving the industry's expansion. To reduce violent crime in the nation, law enforcement agencies are anticipated to use non-lethal weaponry the majority of the time. A significant factor in the expansion of the non-lethal weapons industry throughout the course of the projection is the increase in defense spending all across the U.S. The market for non-lethal weapons in this region is expanding rapidly for a number of factors, including increased funding for law enforcement agencies to purchase non-lethal weapons, a large number of major manufacturers, significant funding for research and development activities, favorable government regulations, & the availability of technologically advanced products.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Non-Lethal Weapons Market

Due to rising spending on military and law enforcement modernization initiatives in nations like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate. It is also anticipated that increasing instances of civil disturbance and terrorist activity in the area would increase demand for non-lethal weaponry. The region's market will increase as a result of rising human rights awareness and the demand for the non-lethal alternatives to conventional law enforcement tactics. Presently, China dominates the non-lethal weapons industry in the area, mostly as a result of sporadic riots and civil disturbances, including rallies and demonstrations in cities that are frequently motivated by environmental, labor, and educational concerns. The police have been instructed to deploy non-lethal weapons in such situations.

