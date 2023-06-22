Global Flexible Heaters Business Report 2023-2030: Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Continues to Drive Opportunities

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Heaters: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Flexible Heaters Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Flexible Heaters estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Silicone Rubber-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$680.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyimide-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Flexible Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$405.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 474 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Electronics & Electricals Industry

Pandemic Impacts Demand for Flexible Heaters

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Flexible Heaters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

An Introduction to Flexible Heaters

Types of Flexible Heaters

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Properties Making Silicone & Polyimide Suitable Options

Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Flexible Heaters Augur Well for the Market

Advantages of Flexible Printed Circuits

Flexible Heaters: Offering Convincing Value Proposition for Diverse Applications

Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Continues to Drive Opportunities in the Flexible Heaters Market

Consumer Electronics Sector during COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Role of Flexible Heaters in Medical Applications: Potential for Growth

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Devices Industry: Implications for Flexible Heaters

Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Aerospace & Defense: Important Role of Flexible Heaters in Preventing Damage of Critical Components

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry, Affecting Market Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Kapton Flexible Heaters Ideal for Several Heating Applications in the Aerospace Industry

Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Promising Warming Elements in the Automotive Industry

Pandemic's Impact on the Automotive Industry Affects Flexible Heaters Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Car Production YoY % Growth Across Major Regional Markets in 2020

Food & Beverage Industry: Need to Maintain Specific Temperatures Drives Demand for Flexible Heaters

Food & Beverage Industry: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Challenges in the Form of Supply Chain Disruptions

Global Food & Beverage Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Untapped Gem in Outdoor Apparel Space

Growing Use of Flexible Heaters in Battery Warmers

Need for the Right Mounting Method for Flexible Heaters

Flexible Printed Heaters for Wearables

Technology Advances in Flexible Heaters Propel Market Gains

Challenges Confronting Use of Flexible Heaters

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 124 Featured)

Chromalox, Inc.

Durex Industries

Holroyd Components Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Hotset GmbH

Minco Products, Inc.

MIYO Technology Co., Ltd.

NIBE Industrier AB

Omega Engineering Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Smiths Group plc

Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

Thermocoax

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

Zoppas Industries S.P.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9x51u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment