Global Flexible Heaters Business Report 2023-2030: Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Continues to Drive Opportunities

Global Flexible Heaters Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Flexible Heaters estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Silicone Rubber-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$680.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyimide-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $295 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Flexible Heaters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$295 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$405.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|474
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts Electronics & Electricals Industry
- Pandemic Impacts Demand for Flexible Heaters
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Flexible Heaters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- An Introduction to Flexible Heaters
- Types of Flexible Heaters
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Properties Making Silicone & Polyimide Suitable Options
- Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Benefits of Flexible Heaters Augur Well for the Market
- Advantages of Flexible Printed Circuits
- Flexible Heaters: Offering Convincing Value Proposition for Diverse Applications
- Electronics & Semiconductors Industry Continues to Drive Opportunities in the Flexible Heaters Market
- Consumer Electronics Sector during COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Growing Role of Flexible Heaters in Medical Applications: Potential for Growth
- Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Devices Industry: Implications for Flexible Heaters
- Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Aerospace & Defense: Important Role of Flexible Heaters in Preventing Damage of Critical Components
- Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry, Affecting Market Prospects
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Kapton Flexible Heaters Ideal for Several Heating Applications in the Aerospace Industry
- Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Promising Warming Elements in the Automotive Industry
- Pandemic's Impact on the Automotive Industry Affects Flexible Heaters Demand
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Car Production YoY % Growth Across Major Regional Markets in 2020
- Food & Beverage Industry: Need to Maintain Specific Temperatures Drives Demand for Flexible Heaters
- Food & Beverage Industry: COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Challenges in the Form of Supply Chain Disruptions
- Global Food & Beverage Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Flexible Printed Heaters Emerge as Untapped Gem in Outdoor Apparel Space
- Growing Use of Flexible Heaters in Battery Warmers
- Need for the Right Mounting Method for Flexible Heaters
- Flexible Printed Heaters for Wearables
- Technology Advances in Flexible Heaters Propel Market Gains
- Challenges Confronting Use of Flexible Heaters
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 124 Featured)
- Chromalox, Inc.
- Durex Industries
- Holroyd Components Ltd
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hotset GmbH
- Minco Products, Inc.
- MIYO Technology Co., Ltd.
- NIBE Industrier AB
- Omega Engineering Inc.
- Rogers Corporation
- Smiths Group plc
- Tempco Electric Heater Corporation
- Thermocoax
- Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company
- Zoppas Industries S.P.A.
