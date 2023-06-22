New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Managed Security Services Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469863/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Cybersecurity Threat Landscape



The relentless growth of the cybersecurity threat landscape has created a sense of urgency for organizations to strengthen their security measures. The emergence of sophisticated malware, ransomware, and other cyber threats poses significant risks to businesses. For example, the WannaCry ransomware attack in 2017 affected thousands of organizations worldwide, highlighting the need for robust security solutions. Managed Security Services provide advanced threat intelligence, monitoring, and response capabilities to protect organizations from evolving cyber threats.





Compliance and Regulatory Requirements



Organizations must comply with industry-specific regulations and data protection laws. Compliance standards such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) require robust security measures. Managed Security Services assist organizations in achieving compliance by providing expertise in implementing and maintaining security controls, conducting regular audits, and ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Type



• Fully Managed Security Services



• Co-managed Security Services





Market Segment by Enterprises Size



• Large Enterprises



• Medium-sized Enterprises



• Small-sized Enterprises





Market Segment by Solution Type



• Intrusion Detection and Prevention



• Threat Prevention



• Distributed Denial of Services



• Other Solution Type





Market Segment by Vertical



• BFSI



• Healthcare



• Manufacturing



• Telecom and IT



• Other Vertical





Market Segment by Service Type



• Managed IAM



• Managed Vulnerability Management



• Managed Risk and Compliance



• Managed Detection and Response



• Managed SIEM and Log Management



• Other Service Type





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Managed Security Services Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Accenture plc



• ATandT Inc.



• Capgemini SE



• CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.



• DXC Technology



• F5, Inc



• Fujitsu Limited



• International Business Machines Corporation



• Kroll Inc.



• Kudelski Security



• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation



• Orange Cyberdefense



• Proficio



• Secureworks Inc.



• Trustwave Holdings





Overall world revenue for managed security services market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$30.4 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





