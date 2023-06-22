Global Enteral Feeding Tubes Strategic Business Report 2023: Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Feeding Tubes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Enteral Feeding Tubes estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Nasoenteric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.5% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Abdominal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $668.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Enteral Feeding Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$668.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) -

Abbott Laboratories

ALCOR Scientific Inc.

Amsino International, Inc.

Applied Medical Technology Inc.

Avanos Medical Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beckton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

ENvizion Medical Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Nestle S.A.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Vygon SA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 575 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Significance of Medical Nutrition for COVID-19 Patients

Enteral Feeding Addresses Nutritional Needs of COVID-19 Patients

COVID-19 Impact on Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Role of Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Tube Placement in COVID-19 Patients

Enteral Feeding Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What is Enteral Nutrition?

Enteral Feeding Devices: Vital for Success of EN Therapy

An Introduction to Enteral Feeding Tubes

Types of Enteral Feeding Tubes

Methods of Tube Placement

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of Enteral Feed Tubes

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Enteral Nutrition in Treatment and Rehabilitation of Patients with Chronic Diseases Drives Market Growth

Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support Supports Market Growth

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020

Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Enteral Feeding Tubes

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population (in Million) by Geographic Region: 2021, 2030 and 2045

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Enteral Feeding Tubes Market

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases and Use of EN Therapy Drives Market Opportunities

Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000 Population due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries

Enteral Tube Feeding for Severe Dementia Patients

Growing Incidence of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Fuels Demand for Enteral Feeding Tubes

Enteral Nutrition Emerges as a Key Therapy for Preterm Infants, Fueling Growth in Enteral Feeding Tubes Market

Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births

Countries with Highest Preterm Birth Rates: Number of Preterm Births Per 100 Live Births by Top Countries

Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Propel Growth in Enteral Feeding Tubes Market

Shift towards Home Healthcare Presents Opportunities for Medical Nutrition, Driving Growth in Enteral Feeding Tubes Market: Global Home Healthcare Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Preference for Enteral Nutrition Over Parenteral Nutrition Spurs Market Prospects

Role of Enteral Nutrition Therapy in the Treatment of Malnutrition: A Business Case for Enteral Feeding Tubes Market

Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization

Advancements in Enteral Nutritional Tubes to Boost Market Prospects

Importance of Technology Solutions in Delivering Accurate Nutrition

Maintaining the Optimal and Individualized Calorific Balance for Patient Feeds

Advanced Technology Usage in Determination of Nutritional Feeds

Advancements in Video-Assisted Enteral Tube Placement

Innovations in Aerodigestive Care

Critical Factors Impacting Placement of Nasogastric and Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

Gastrostomy Tube Feeding Devices Market: Poised for Healthy Growth

Sustained Adoption of Low-Profile Feeding Tubes Fuels Growth

Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for Enteral Nutrition Augurs Well for the Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Major Challenges Facing the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwnped

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment