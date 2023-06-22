Global Wine Market Overview 2023-2028: Gallo Family Vineyards, Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates, Pernod Ricard, Torres, Concha y Toro, Antinori Lead the Market

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wine Market Overview, 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global wine market is anticipated to across USD 538.35 Billion market size by 2028, increasing from USD 391.76 Billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow with 5.53 % CAGR by 2023-28.

The global wine market is home to numerous reputable and well-known brands that have established themselves as leaders in the industry such as Gallo Family Vineyards, Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates, Pernod Ricard, Torres, Concha y Toro, Antinori.

In terms of wine consumption, the United States takes the lead, followed by France, Italy, and Germany. However, wine consumption is growing rapidly in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and Russia. There has been a shift in wine consumption patterns, with an increasing preference for red wine over white wine globally. Rose wine has also gained popularity in recent years, particularly among younger consumers.



New World wine regions, including the United States, Australia, Chile, and Argentina, have seen substantial growth and recognition in the global wine market. These regions offer a diverse range of wines, often characterized by their fruit-forward and bold flavors. Sparkling wine, including Champagne, Prosecco, and Cava, has experienced a surge in popularity worldwide. It is often associated with celebrations and special occasions, but it has also become more commonly consumed as an everyday drink.

There is a growing demand for organic and biodynamic wines, reflecting consumers' increasing interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly products. These wines are produced using organic farming practices and have gained recognition for their quality and commitment to environmental stewardship.

Moderate wine consumption has been associated with certain health benefits, such as a reduced risk of heart disease and certain types of cancers. This has contributed to the perception of wine as part of a healthy lifestyle. Wine regions around the world have become popular tourist destinations, attracting wine enthusiasts and travelers who want to explore vineyards, taste different wines, and learn about the winemaking process firsthand. Fine and rare wines are often sold through auctions, where collectors and wine enthusiasts bid on prized bottles. Wine auctions can reach astronomical prices, making them an intriguing aspect of the wine market for both investors and enthusiasts.



Vinexpo is one of the most renowned international wine and spirits trade fairs. It takes place in Bordeaux, France, and brings together professionals from all sectors of the industry, including producers, distributors, buyers, and journalists. Vinexpo also organizes events in other countries, such as Vinexpo Hong Kong and Vinexpo Shanghai, to cater to the Asian market. ProWein is another leading international trade fair for wines and spirits held annually in Dusseldorf, Germany.

It attracts exhibitors and visitors from across the globe, providing a platform for product presentations, business meetings, and industry discussions. ProWein focuses on fostering business relationships and showcasing a wide range of wines and spirits. International Wine Challenge (IWC) is one of the most prestigious wine competitions globally. It brings together a panel of expert judges who blind-taste and evaluate wines from different regions and categories.

The IWC awards recognize excellence in winemaking and provide international recognition to winning producers. Cabernet Sauvignon is one of the most widely recognized and planted red grape varieties. It produces full-bodied wines with rich flavors of blackcurrant, blackberry, and cedar. Cabernet Sauvignon is highly regarded for its aging potential and is grown in many wine regions around the world, including Bordeaux, California, and Australia. Also, Chardonnay is a versatile white grape variety known for its ability to produce a wide range of styles, from crisp and unoaked to rich and buttery. It is one of the most popular white wines globally, with flavors of green apple, tropical fruits, and vanilla.

Chardonnay is grown in various regions, including Burgundy, California, and Australia. Additionally, Pinot Noir is a red grape variety famous for its elegance, finesse, and delicate flavors. It produces light to medium-bodied wines with notes of red berries, cherry, and earthiness. Pinot Noir is associated with regions such as Burgundy, Oregon, and New Zealand and is highly prized by wine enthusiasts for its complexity and subtlety.

Furthermore, Sauvignon Blanc is a white grape variety that produces vibrant and aromatic wines. It is known for its lively acidity, herbaceous notes, and tropical fruit flavors, such as grapefruit and passion fruit. Sauvignon Blanc is widely planted in regions like Marlborough (New Zealand), Loire Valley (France), and California.

