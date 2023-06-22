Global Automotive Intake Manifold Strategic Business Report 2023: Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics - A Significant Influencer of Demand Patterns

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Intake Manifold: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market to Reach $71.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Automotive Intake Manifold estimated at US$45.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$32.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Automotive Intake Manifold market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive Intake Manifold - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto Industry in 2021 & 2022
- Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes of Long Term Recovery
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Automotive Intake Manifold Market - A Prelude
- Integral Component of Automobile Engines
- The Working of Automotive Intake Manifold
- Design Criteria
- Intake Manifold Configuration
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Material
- Analysis by End-Use
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Intake Manifolds for Performance Enhancing Engines
- Shaping the Power Curve through Intake Manifold Design
- Technological Advancements Fuels Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market
- New Intake Manifold Technology: Adhering to Each Engine Parameter and Providing Multitude of Design Options
- Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Intake Manifold Market
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs
- An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Intake Manifolds: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets
- Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022
- Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Intake Manifold
- Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E
- Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by Select Country
- Increased Acceptance of Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Fuel Demand for Automotive Intake Manifolds
- Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth
- Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021
- Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency, and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive Use of Composites and FRP in Intake Manifold
- Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Intake Manifold Designs
- Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Uptake in Engine Intake Manifolds
- Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market
- Expanding Global Population
- Urban Sprawl
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
- Large Base of Millennials
- Rising Living Standards
- Challenges Associated with Intake Manifold
- Problems Related to Intake Manifold
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 44 Featured)
- Donaldson Company, Inc.
- EDELBROCK, LLC
- Holley Performance Products Inc.
- Hitachi Astemo Indiana, Inc.
- MANN+HUMMEL
- Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Mikuni Corporation
- Novares
- Rochling SE & Co. KG
- Sogefi SpA
