Global Automotive Intake Manifold Strategic Business Report 2023: Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics - A Significant Influencer of Demand Patterns

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market to Reach $71.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Automotive Intake Manifold estimated at US$45.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Aluminum, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$32.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Composites segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Automotive Intake Manifold market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 331 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $45.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Intake Manifold - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto Industry in 2021 & 2022

Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes of Long Term Recovery

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Automotive Intake Manifold Market - A Prelude

Integral Component of Automobile Engines

The Working of Automotive Intake Manifold

Design Criteria

Intake Manifold Configuration

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Material

Analysis by End-Use

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Intake Manifolds for Performance Enhancing Engines

Shaping the Power Curve through Intake Manifold Design

Technological Advancements Fuels Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market

New Intake Manifold Technology: Adhering to Each Engine Parameter and Providing Multitude of Design Options

Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Intake Manifold Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs

An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Intake Manifolds: Global Commercial Vehicle Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Intake Manifold

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E

Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by Select Country

Increased Acceptance of Fuel-Efficient Vehicles Fuel Demand for Automotive Intake Manifolds

Stringent Regulations Post Pandemic to Spur Growth

Transportation is the Biggest Contributor to GHG Emissions: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for the Year 2021

Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency, and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive Use of Composites and FRP in Intake Manifold

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Intake Manifold Designs

Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Uptake in Engine Intake Manifolds

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market

Expanding Global Population

Urban Sprawl

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Large Base of Millennials

Rising Living Standards

Challenges Associated with Intake Manifold

Problems Related to Intake Manifold

Attachment