Mpox (Monkeypox) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape

Summary
This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in mpox therapeutics.
- In the 10 pharmaceutical markets covered in epidemiology fact sheet, epidemiologists estimated a total of 66,674 incident cases of mpox in 2022.
- Tecovirimat (Tpoxx) is the only approved medication for the treatment of severe complications of mpox that is available in both an oral and intravenous formulation.
- The R&D activity in mpox is poor, with only two molecules in Phase III development.
- Non-commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in mpox, with the US emerging as the key country for conducting Phase III trials in mpox.
- Globally, partnerships were the most common type of deals involving companies developing mpox assets.
Scope
mpox: Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.
Components of the report include -
- Disease Landscape
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology Overview
- Treatment Overview
- Marketed Products Assessment
- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment
- Annual Therapy Cost
- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement
- Pipeline Assessment
- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
- Clinical Trials Assessment
- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
- Deals Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
- Overview of Recent Deals
- Commercial Assessment
- Key Market Players
- Future Market Catalysts
