Global Interventional Cardiology MedSuite Analysis Report 2023-2029: Coronary Stent Market, Coronary Balloon Catheter Market and 10 More

The "Global Interventional Cardiology Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis 2023-2029 MedSuite Includes: Coronary Stent Market, Coronary Balloon Catheter Market and 10 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the Global Interventional Cardiology Market was valued at $11 billion. Over the forecast period, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% and reach $13 billion.

The comprehensive report suite on the global interventional cardiology market includes various segments such as coronary stent, coronary balloon catheter, interventional coronary catheter, interventional coronary guidewire, coronary embolic protection device, atherectomy and intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) device, coronary introducer sheath, coronary vascular closure device (VCD), diagnostic catheter and guidewire, optical coherence tomography (OCT) catheter, and intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) catheter markets.

GLOBAL INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY MARKET INSIGHTS

Access to healthcare and the development of hospital infrastructure in developing countries across Latin America and Asia-Pacific, including China and India, have shown significant improvement.

As a result, more individuals worldwide are able to undergo interventional procedures, leading to the expansion of the device market. The forecasted trend for the future indicates a continuous decline in prices, primarily influenced by market consolidation and bundling practices.

With numerous competitors in the market, it has become common for devices to be bundled together at a lower price in order to boost overall sales. The utilization of intravascular imaging technologies varies across different regions worldwide.

Currently, North America and Asia Pacific exhibit the highest adoption rates, demonstrating widespread usage of these devices. In contrast, other regions are experiencing a gradual yet steady increase in the implementation of this technology.

GLOBAL INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY MARKET SHARE INSIGHT

In 2022, three major players, namely Boston Scientific, Abbott, and Medtronic, dominated the global interventional cardiology market. Boston Scientific emerged as the leader in several segments, including coronary stents, balloon catheters, and embolic protection devices. The company's extensive range of devices, coupled with its international sales team, enabled it to maintain its dominant position.

Abbott excelled in the interventional coronary guidewire and OCT catheter markets, particularly in Western Europe. The XienceT drug-eluting stent, known for its effectiveness in chronic total occlusion (CTO) cases, gained significant traction in terms of units sold.

Medtronic showcased its presence across multiple market segments, including coronary stents, balloon catheters, interventional coronary catheters, diagnostic catheters and guidewires, as well as embolic protection devices and coronary introducer sheaths. The company's notable performance was observed in the interventional coronary catheter market, where it offered product lines such as Launcher, Sherpa NXT Active, Sherpa NXT Balanced, and TelescopeT under its portfolio.

DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

Interventional Cardiology Procedure Volumes

Market Forecasts Until 2029, and Historical Data to 2019

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Global Interventional Cardiology market

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID19 Impact on the Global Interventional Cardiology market

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

DETAILED MARKET SEGMENTATION

Coronary Stent Market - MedCore

Coronary Balloon Catheter Market - MedCore

Interventional Coronary Catheter Market - MedCore

Interventional Coronary Guidewire Market - MedCore

Coronary Embolic Protection Device Market - MedCore

Coronary Atherectomy & Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) Device Market - MedCore

Coronary Introducer Sheath Market - MedCore

Coronary Vascular Closure Device (VCD) Market - MedCore

Diagnostic Coronary Catheter & Guidewire Market - MedCore

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market - MedCore

Coronary Optical Coherency Tomography Catheter Market - MedCore

RESEARCH SCOPE SUMMARY

Base Year: 2022

Forecast: 2023-2029

Historical Data: 2019-2022

Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Competitive Analysis & SWOT for Top Competitors, Mergers & Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Product Portfolios, FDA Recalls, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Data Sources: Primary Interviews with Industry Leaders, Government Physician Data, Regulatory Data, Hospital Private Data, Import & Export Data, Internal Database.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Interventional Cardiology Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Regional Profiles

2.3 Analysis by Market Segment

2.3.1 Worst Case Scenario

2.3.2 Base Case Scenario

2.3.3 Best Case Scenario

3. Disease Overview

3.1 Basic Anatomy

3.2 Disease Treatment and Diagnostic

3.2.1 General Diagnostics

3.2.2 Coronary Artery Disease

3.2.3 Myocardial Infarction

3.2.4 Angina Pectoris

3.3 Patient Demographics

4. Product Assessment

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Product Portfolios

4.2.1 Coronary Stent Market

4.2.2 Coronary Balloon Catheter Market

4.2.3 Interventional Coronary Catheter Market

4.2.4 Interventional Coronary Guidewire Market

4.2.5 Coronary Embolic Protection Device Market

4.2.5.1 Saphenous Vein Grafts

4.2.5.2 Protection Mechanism

4.2.5.2.1 Filter Basket

4.2.5.2.2 Distal Balloon Occlusion

4.2.6 Coronary Atherectomy and Intravascular Lithotripsy Device Market

4.2.7 Introducer Sheath Market

4.2.8 Coronary Vascular Closure Device Market

4.2.9 Diagnostic Coronary Catheter & Guidewire Market

4.2.10 Coronary Intravascular Ultrasound Market

4.2.11 Coronary Optical Coherence Tomography Market

4.3 Regulatory Issues and Recalls

4.3.1 Coronary Stent Market Fda Recalls

4.3.2 Coronary Balloon Catheter Market Fda Recalls

4.3.3 Interventional Coronary Catheter Market Fda Recalls

4.3.4 Interventional Coronary Guidewire Market Fda Recalls

4.3.5 Coronary Atherectomy and Intravascular Lithotripsy Device Market Fda Recalls

4.3.6 Coronary Introducer Sheath Market Fda Recalls

4.3.7 Coronary Vascular Closure Device Market Fda Recalls

4.3.8 Diagnostic Coronary Catheter & Guidewire Market Fda Recalls

4.3.9 Coronary Intravascular Ultrasound Market Fda Recalls

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 Coronary Stent Market Clinical Trials

4.4.2 Coronary Balloon Catheter Market Clinical Trials

4.4.3 Interventional Coronary Catheter Market Clinical Trials

4.4.4 Interventional Coronary Guidewire Market Clinical Trials

4.4.5 Coronary Embolic Protection Device Market Clinical Trials

4.4.6 Coronary Atherectomy and Intravascular Lithotripsy Device Market Clinical Trials

4.4.7 Coronary Vascular Closure Device

4.4.8 Coronary Intravascular Ultrasound

4.4.9 Coronary Optical Coherence Tomography

5. Global Interventional Cardiology Device Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Population at Risk

5.2 Market Overview & Trend Analysis

5.2.1 by Segment

5.2.2 by Region

5.3 Drivers and Limiters

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.2 Market Limiters

5.4 Competitive Market Share Analysis

5.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.6 Company Profiles

5.6.1 Abbott

5.6.2 Asahi Intecc

5.6.3 Boston Scientific

5.6.4 Cook Medical

5.6.5 Cordis

5.6.6 Medtronic

5.6.7 Penumbra

5.6.8 Philips

5.6.9 Teleflex

5.6.10 Terumo

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Abbott

5.7.2 Asahi Intecc

5.7.3 Boston Scientific

5.7.4 Cordis

5.7.5 Cook Medical

5.7.6 Medtronic

5.7.7 Penumbra

5.7.8 Philips

5.7.9 Teleflex

5.7.10 Terumo

