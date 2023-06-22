OpGen’s Subsidiary Curetis Receives Batch of Ten New C-Series Unyvero A30 Instruments

Following final assembly and successful testing, a batch of ten Unyvero A30 instrument systems has been received

Latest C-Series Unyvero A30 instruments optimized for series production and clinical trials

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen” or “the Company”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, reported that its German subsidiary, Curetis GmbH, has received the full set of ten Unyvero A30 C-Series instruments, which have been assembled by its development partner, DMTPe, in Germany. The instruments have successfully passed electrical and functional testing and will allow rapid sample-to-answer molecular testing with numerous chemistries and assay formats.

These C-Series instruments incorporate all learnings from extensive testing of the 10 B-Series instruments over the past 12 months. The C-Series instruments have been optimized and improved for manufacturability, serviceability and robustness. They have also been optimized for extended lifetime of all key moving parts inside the instruments, as well as cost of goods in the manufacturing process of these A30 instruments.

Andreas Boos, CTO of Curetis and program lead of the Unyvero A30 platform project commented: “We are excited to have taken possession of this newest batch of instruments. With all of the improvements made to date, this is now very close to the final release version of the product. We intend to use the A30 C-Series instruments in all further product development and clinical trials as well as regulatory submissions for our application cartridges on the A30 system.” Mr. Boos added that, “all of our ten B-Series instruments have also been upgraded to this latest standard to plan for sufficient A30 instruments to be available for the continued development of our own assays and cartridges in house, and for collaborative projects such as the FIND R&D collaboration which aims to bring an A30 platform and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) test from blood cultures to low and middle income countries, as well as for other R&D collaboration projects funded by third party partners.”

