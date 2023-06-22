Adamis Pharmaceuticals Participated in White House Meeting Regarding Opioid Overdose Prevention

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Eboo Versi, MD, PhD, CEO of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is proud and excited to have participated in the White House Roundtable with Opioid Reversal Product Manufacturers, hosted by White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, Dr. Rahul Gupta, White House Domestic Policy Council Advisor Neera Tanden, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, and U.S. Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon. Dr. Gupta is the first medical doctor to ever lead the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). ONDCP is responsible for the development and implementation of the National Drug Control Strategy and Budget. The roundtable discussion was held on June 20, 2023.



During the discussion, various members of the Biden/Harris administration passionately discussed the opioid crisis and made the following points to the group:

The impact of the annual deaths from opioid overdose is comparable to America experiencing a September 11th level of devastation every ten days;

For every death from opioid overdose, there are approximately nine non-fatal overdoses;

The growing prevalence of fentanyl-laced illicit street drugs is compounding the crisis;

The administration has an urgent directive and is seeking private-public cooperation to increase access and affordability of naloxone, including the creation of federal guidelines to remove barriers to access of all naloxone products at state and local levels.



Adamis applauds the Administration’s Roundtable efforts in bringing together manufacturers of opioid reversal agents to reduce opioid induced deaths and is pleased and proud to work with the White House, ONDCP and Federal agencies to further opportunities for public private partnerships.

While in Washington, D.C., the Company also individually met with 12 members and/or staff of the House of Representatives and Senate, from both parties. Dr. Versi said, “We expressed our support for all efforts to increase the availability of all naloxone products including the bill (HR 4007) which contains written provisions designed to improve access to naloxone for all stakeholders. We were very encouraged by the warm response we received and believe that this initiative will receive bipartisan support.”

Dr. Versi added, “This crisis needs to be addressed urgently. Fentanyl and its analogues now cause about 90% of the opioid overdoses, often these are fentanyl poisonings. I believe it is essential to equip first responders with Adamis’ ZIMHI injectable naloxone product to deal with this alarming trend. Based on published pharmacokinetic data, ZIMHI results in the most rapid increase in blood levels and achieves the highest blood concentration of naloxone of any of the currently available naloxone products delivered either intranasally or by intramuscular injection.”

“Narcan is the standard of care to reverse an opioid overdose, but with fentanyl we are needing to use about 3 doses to achieve recovery,” said David B. Rausch, Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

World expert on opioid-induced respiratory depression and professor of anesthesiology at University of Leiden in Holland, Albert Dahan, MD, PhD, has been working with the FDA to understand the best approach for using intranasal naloxone to counter fentanyl overdoses. The results of this research were presented by Dr. David Strauss of the FDA in the Reagan-Udall webinar in March 2023. In explaining their findings, Dr. Dahan stated that, “An initial high blood concentration of naloxone is most effective in reversing a massive opioid overdose. ZIMHI, with its high dose (5 mg) and high concentration might result is sufficiently high plasma and brain levels of naloxone to reverse fentanyl induced respiratory depression and prevent cardiac arrest.”

About ZIMHI®

ZIMHI is an FDA-approved, intramuscular injection of the highest available dose and concentration of naloxone that can rapidly enter the bloodstream for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose (also known as opioid induced respiratory depression). ZIMHI is available with discounted public interest pricing for first responders and other community health organizations, with additional information available via email to ZIMHIPublicHealthInfo@usworldmeds.com or at www.zimhi.com/public-service/.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a commercial stage neuro-biotech company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of opioid overdose and substance use disorders. Adamis’ commercial products approved by the FDA include ZIMHI® (naloxone) Injection for the treatment of opioid overdose, and SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. As a result of its recent merger transaction with DMK Pharmaceuticals, the Company is now focused on developing novel therapies for opioid use disorder (OUD) and other important neuro-based conditions where patients are currently underserved. The Company believes its technologies are at the forefront of endorphin-inspired drug design with its mono, bi- and tri-functional small molecules that simultaneously modulate critical networks in the nervous system. Adamis has a library of approximately 750 small molecule neuropeptide analogues and a differentiated pipeline that could address unmet medical needs by taking the novel approach to integrate with the body’s own efforts to regain balance of disrupted physiology. The Company’s lead clinical stage product candidate, DPI-125, is being studied as a potential novel treatment for OUD. Adamis also plans to develop the compound for the treatment of moderate to severe pain. The Company’s other development stage product candidates include DPI-221 for bladder control problems and DPI-289 for severe end stage Parkinson’s disease. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

