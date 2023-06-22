HydroGraph's Graphene Extends Operating Life of Lubricants by More Than 24 Times

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGCPF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials, today announced that application of its graphene improves the operating life of base oil lubricants by more than 24 times and reduces the coefficient of friction by 70%. The global lubrication market is a US$136 billion industry with virtually all moving parts requiring some form of lubrication. Most lubricants over time degrade, requiring machine shut down and replacement and disposal of lubricants, but the low coefficient of friction of lubricants with HydroGraph’s graphene reduces mechanical wear, break downs and downtime, while extending the lubricant lifecycle.



For example, an average car in the US requires engine oil to be changed 4 times a year. These advances could potentially lead to never having to change the oil in the vehicle, as well as the environmental benefit of less oil refining to make lubricants and less lubricant to dispose of.

HydroGraph tested the lubricating properties of commercial base oil in a traditional setting, compared to using its graphene as an ultra-low weight percentage additive. To test the properties, a series of sweeping speed trials were conducted until the point of lubrication failure. Without graphene, the base oil could no longer provide adequate lubrication and reached a failure point after three trials. With the addition of HydroGraph’s graphene to the base oil, 72 speed trials were achieved with no signs of hitting a failure point.

"Our graphene as a lubricant additive has shown an outstanding ability to reduce friction and minimize wear. It has the potential to replace toxic and environmentally damaging additives which plague the oil industry,” said Ranjith Divigalpitiya, CSO. “Our graphene can be used in a wide array of applications, and we are just scratching the surface.”

The study found, as wear began to occur on the surface of the plates, HydroGraph’s graphene deposited and filled in the gaps, forming a lubricating layer of graphene. This prevented metal-on-metal contact leading to reduced wear and boundary layer friction, increasing the operating life of base oil by more than 24 times. Ongoing testing is expected to confirm further expected benefits including anti-static, anticorrosive and favorable thermal properties.

"By enhancing the performance of lubricants, as well as a recently announced study showing improved performance of lithium-oxygen batteries, HydroGraph is quickly demonstrating its graphene as a powerful additive in improving the performance and durability of advanced materials,” said Stuart Jara, a director and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. was founded in 2017 to fund and commercialize green, cost-effective processes to manufacture high-purity graphene and other nano materials at scale. The Company acquired the exclusive license to produce both graphene and hydrogen through their patented detonation process from Kansas State University. More information about the Company and its products can be found on the HydroGraph website. www.hydrograph.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s future personnel appointments; the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



