Aehr Test Systems to Participate in 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023 in San Francisco

FREMONT, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and production burn-in equipment, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the 15th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2023 being held Wednesday, July 12th at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.



“We once again look forward to participating in this annual event and discussing our unique semiconductor production test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors and shareholders,” said Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems. “We continue to be very excited about the market opportunity for our wafer level test and burn-in of silicon carbide devices used in electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. We are also seeing increasing interest for our products for the impending market for gallium nitride devices used in photovoltaic/solar power conversion infrastructure and automotive applications. Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving quality, reliability, and yield of semiconductors such as silicon carbide devices used in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure and also for new applications such as optical input/output (I/O) and co-packaged optics devices that are on the horizon. Wafer level test and burn-in of these and other devices used in applications where quality, reliability, safety, and security are critical to the customers and the semiconductor suppliers who supply to them are significant drivers for Aehr Test revenue and profitability this fiscal year and through the end of the decade or longer.”

The presentation material utilized at the CEO Summit will be made available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.aehr.com .

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and has installed over 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS™ and FOX-P™ families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak™ Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems’ website at www.aehr.com .

