Avicanna Sponsors New Medical Cannabis Education and Training Campaign in Canada with the Canadian Consortium for the Investigation of Cannabinoids (“CCIC”)

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with the Canadian Consortium for the Investigation of Cannabinoids (“CCIC”) to sponsor CICC in making available and providing access to the Canadian Cannabis Syllabus (“CCS”), continuing education course accredited by the University of Calgary’s Office of Continuing Medical Education and Professional Development, available to the Canadian medical community.

“We are proud to be sponsoring CCIC who have championed the advancement of evidence-based research and education on the endocannabinoid system in Canada. In line with the launch of MyMedi.ca and our commitment to advance medical cannabis access, we believe that the CCS can be an effective tool to provide education for healthcare providers and provide information to support the adoption of medical cannabis by the medical community,” stated Dr. Karolina Urban, EVP of Medical Affairs at Avicanna Inc.

“The CCIC is excited to develop this relationship with Avicanna as it will help to ensure the dissemination of accurate, scientifically valid and vetted information regarding the biology of cannabis and how it impacts the human body, potential therapeutic approaches that cannabis and cannabinoid products could be leveraged for with respect to specific disease states and putative health risks associated with cannabis use and the development of cannabis use disorder,” stated Dr. Matthew Hill, CCIC Executive Director

Through the sponsorship agreement the CCS will be offered to healthcare providers interested in learning more about medical cannabis as a part of their practice. The CCS provides foundational knowledge and considerations for all healthcare professionals interested in learning more about cannabis and cannabinoid products in clinical practice. The course consists of 9 modules including:

Introduction to the Endocannabinoid System

Cannabis Basics

Long-term Health Issues Associated with Cannabis

Clinical Use of Cannabis and Cannabinoids in Pain (3 modules)

Clinical Use of Cannabis in Non-pain Conditions

Considerations when Authorizing Cannabis

Acute Adverse Effects, Drug Interactions and Contraindications of Cannabis

Cannabis Use Disorder

Cannabis Policy in Canada



About the CCIC

The CCIC is a federally registered Canadian not-for-profit corporation of basic and clinical researchers, health care professionals and educators that promotes research and evidence-based education concerning the endocannabinoid system, the therapeutic applications of cannabinoids, the potential harms associated with cannabis use and the health and societal impacts of non-medical cannabis use. For more information, please visit https://ccic.net.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a Canadian commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid products for medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform and intellectual property portfolio that has contributed to the international commercialization of over thirty products across various market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products (RHO Phyto™): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary formulations including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids and is supported with ongoing patient, and medical community education. RHO Phyto has been established as a leading medical brand in Canada and is currently available nationwide to patients across several medical channels and continues to expand into new international markets.





The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary formulations including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids and is supported with ongoing patient, and medical community education. RHO Phyto has been established as a leading medical brand in Canada and is currently available nationwide to patients across several medical channels and continues to expand into new international markets. Pharmaceutical Preparations and Pipeline : Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed an extensive pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.





Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed an extensive pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates look to address unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America. MyMedi.ca Medical Cannabis Care Portal: MyMedi.ca is Avicanna’s medical cannabis care platform that is formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the patient journey. MyMedi.ca is expected to launch during August 2023 and will feature diverse and scientifically curated products from leading Canadian licensed producers in addition to pharmacist led patient support programs and educational resources to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborating with public and private providers for adjudication and reimbursement.



Click to watch Avicanna’s Corporate Video 2022

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

Stay Connected

For more information about Avicanna, visit our website, contact Ivana Maric by email at info@avicanna.com or follow us on social media on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or Instagram .

The Company posts updates through videos from the official Company YouTube channel.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified using words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company’s annual information form dated March 31, 2023 filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea2b5dd1-34f6-478a-966c-ca51003b81df