Global Fetal Monitoring Market Report 2023: Prevalence of Preterm Births Propels Growth

The global fetal monitoring market is expected to grow from $3.39 billion in 2022 to $3.63 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.21%. The fetal monitoring market is expected to reach $4.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.64%.

Major players in the fetal monitoring market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Neoventa Medical AB, The Cooper Companies Inc, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, EDAN Instruments Inc., Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co Ltd, Contec Medical Systems Co Ltd, Bionet Co Ltd., ArjoHuntleigh Inc., and Analogic Corporation.

Fetal monitoring is the process in which medical professionals use specialized equipment to monitor the mother's contractions and the heart rate of the fetus during birth. It is used to provide medical professionals with information that helps them decide whether to interfere in the birthing process.



The main product types of fetal monitoring include ultrasound devices, electronic maternal or fetal monitors, uterine contraction monitors, fetal electrodes, fetal doppler devices, telemetry devices, accessories and consumables and other products. An ultrasound device is a type of medical imaging technology that produces images of the inside of the body using high-frequency sound waves. These services are done using invasive and non-invasive methods and have applications in intrapartum fetal monitoring, antepartum fetal monitoring in end-users such as diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and others.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the fetal monitoring market. Major companies in the fetal monitoring sector are focused on developing new technologies to meet patient needs and strengthen their market position.

North America was the largest region in the fetal monitoring market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the fetal monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The prevalence of preterm births will propel the growth of the fetal monitoring market going forward. Preterm birth is defined as a situation where a baby is born prematurely, before the 37th week of pregnancy. Preterm birth is the main cause of infant mortality and disability. In order to prevent them, healthcare providers continuously monitor the fetal heart rate, the mother's contractions, and other parameters using fetal monitoring devices, which further help them in making life-saving decisions during the delivery. With the rising occurrence of preterm deliveries, fetal monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics are in high demand.

For instance, in November 2022, according to the fact sheet released by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based United Nations health agency, every year, 15 million premature births are predicted to occur. That equates to more than one in ten newborns. Therefore, the prevalence of preterm birth drives the growth of the fetal monitoring market.



The fetal monitoring market includes revenues earned by entities by providing continuous electronic fetal monitoring, central fetal monitoring and intermittent auscultation. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The fetal monitoring market also includes sales of tocodynamometer, fetal scalp electrode and intrauterine pressure catheter. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



