Mobile Advertising Market Size to Surpass USD 750.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.1%

Pune,India, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Mobile Advertising Market Size was valued at USD 144.07 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 175.62 billion in 2023 to USD 750.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period.

The surge is driven by the growing adoption of mobile ads for promoting and running campaigns that are particularly designed for mobile designs. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled Mobile Advertising Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

November 2022 – Sharethrough announced the expansion of its CTV Ad Enhancements Suite via the rollout of sports tickers and countdowns. The move was aimed at driving campaign results, promoting action, and improving attention.





Key Takeaways-

Mobile Advertising Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 750.21 Billion in 2030

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are frequently regarded as the two most significant technology platforms for business marketing worldwide.

Mobile advertising is expanding as a result of the location-based services' explosive popularity.

Users' sensitive information is being exposed by the rising cybersecurity threats without their knowledge.

Mobile Advertising Market Size in North America was USD 49.71 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Meta Platforms, Inc. (U.S.), Alphabet, Inc. (Google) (U.S.), Chartboost (U.S.), AppLovin Corporation (U.S.), Twitter, Inc. (U.S.), InMobi (India), Smaato, Inc. (U.S.), Epom (Ukraine) Mobvista (China), Mintegral (Beijing)”

Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 23.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 750.21 Billion Base Year 2022 Mobile Advertising Market Size in 2022 USD 144.07 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Format Type, Vertical, Regional





Drivers and Restraints:

Escalation in Market Value Owing to Growing Adoption of Location-based Technology

One of the major factors propelling the mobile advertising market growth comprise an upsurge in the adoption of location-based marketing and growing spending on advertisements. The industry expansion is further impelled by soaring investments in the marketing and advertising space.

However, the market expansion could be impacted by increasing concerns of privacy associated with handling the confidential data of customers.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Format Type

Search

Display

Digital Video

Others (Lead Generation, Audio, and Others)

By Vertical

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Others (Telecom, Agriculture, and Others)





Regional Insights-

North America to Emerge as a Prominent Region owing to Rise in Digital Channel Spending

The North America mobile advertising market share is anticipated to depict substantial expansion over the projected period. The growth is driven by the soaring digital channel spending of industry players.

The Asia Pacific market is touted to expand at the fastest pace over the study period. The expansion is propelled by the surging penetration of smartphones across China, India, and the Southeast Asian countries.

The Europe market is poised to surge at an appreciable pace throughout the forecast period due to increase in digital advertising in the region.





Competitive Landscape-

Leading Companies Enter into Collaborations to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Major industry participants are focused on formulating and adopting a range of strategic deals for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These comprise merger agreements, acquisitions, and rollout of new solutions. Additional factors include growing participation in trade conferences and an upsurge in research & development initiatives.





FAQs

How big is the Mobile Advertising Market?

Mobile Advertising Market size was USD 144.07 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 750.21 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Mobile Advertising Market growing?

The Mobile Advertising Market will exhibit a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





