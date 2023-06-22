Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030: Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$392 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
- 3M
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bruker Corporation
- Cepheid Inc
- Danaher Corporation
- Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Hologic, Inc
- NEOGEN Corporation
- QIAGEN GmbH
- Hoff Man Roche - Diagnostics Division
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|664
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- The World of Clinical Microbiology Gains Sudden Prominence as Scientists Mobilize United Efforts to Find Ways to Detect, Treat & Vaccinate People Against the Novel Coronavirus: Global Scale of Daily Testing Vs Confirmed Cases Per Million
- Clinical Microbiology: An Introduction
- Outlook: Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future
- Instant Detection of Pathogens : A New Epoch in the Fight for Survival
- Reagents Account for Major Share
- Asia-Pacific Drives Future Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields
- World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend
- Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing
- Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology
- Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth
- Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis
- Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Market Growth
- Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation
- Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize Microbiological Testing
- Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests
- Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial Testing
- Research in Stem Cell Technology, and Regenerative Medicine Expand Growth Opportunities
- Stem Cell Banking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022 & 2024
- Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
- Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
- Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease
- Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
- Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth
- Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
- Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)
- Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects
- Flu Related CDC Estimates from October 2019-April4, 2020
- Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand
- Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
- Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases
- World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2019
- Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution
- Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Test Volumes
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
