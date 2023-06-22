Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Global Market is Projected to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2030: Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$392 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The World of Clinical Microbiology Gains Sudden Prominence as Scientists Mobilize United Efforts to Find Ways to Detect, Treat & Vaccinate People Against the Novel Coronavirus: Global Scale of Daily Testing Vs Confirmed Cases Per Million

Clinical Microbiology: An Introduction

Outlook: Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future

Instant Detection of Pathogens : A New Epoch in the Fight for Survival

Reagents Account for Major Share

Asia-Pacific Drives Future Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics Drive Market Growth

Emerging Technologies in Clinical Microbiology Diagnostics Aim at Faster Diagnosis

Technological Advances Crucial to Sustain Future Market Growth

Rapid Diagnostics Bring in a Transformation

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize Microbiological Testing

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial Testing

Research in Stem Cell Technology, and Regenerative Medicine Expand Growth Opportunities

Stem Cell Banking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2020, 2022 & 2024

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Influenza Boosts Rapid Test Prospects

Flu Related CDC Estimates from October 2019-April4, 2020

Rise in Prevalence of COPD Augments Demand

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

Rise in Pollution Levels Trigger Increase in Respiratory Diseases

World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2019

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Test Volumes

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

