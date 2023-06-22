EDA Tools Global Market is Projected to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2030: Cloud-based Security Enables Better Data Protection Than On-premise Security

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EDA Tools: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for EDA Tools estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Computer-Aided Engineering (cae) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR
The EDA Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 261 Featured) -
- Agnisys, Inc.
- Aldec, Inc.
- Altium Limited
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- AutoTRAX
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Dolphin Design SAS
- EasyEDA
- Eremex, Ltd
- Intercept Technology
- Keysight Technologies Inc
- Labcenter Electronics Ltd
- Mirabilis Design Inc.
- NI
- Pulsonix
- Schindler & Schill GmbH
- Siemens EDA
- Sigasi
- Synopsys Inc.
- Zuken Inc
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|717
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$30.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Pandemic Defines the New Normal
- "Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022
- After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Impact of Russian-Ukraine War
- EDA Industry Exhibits Resilience from Ripple Effects of Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
- COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
- 2022 Marks a Downhill Journey for Semiconductor Revenues
- Implications of Dynamic Upswings and Downswings
- Global Semiconductor Industry Revenue Growth: 2020-2022
- Competitive Scenario
- EDA Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- EDA Tool Vendors Bet On Innovations to Corner Market
- Higher Entry Barriers for Start-ups
- An Introduction to Electronic Design Automation (EDA)
- Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)
- Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)
- Integrated Circuit (IC) Physical Design & Verification
- Printed Circuit Board & Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM)
- Services
- Electronic Design Automation (EDA): An Intriguing Journey from Niche Technology to a Thriving Industry
- Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Enjoys Increasing Crescendo
- FinFET Architecture & SoC Trends Remain Key Drivers for EDA Tools Market
- Analysis by Segment: SIP and Consumer Electronics to Lead EDA Tools Market
- EDA Tools: Streamlining Multiple Aspects of Design Flow for Modern Electronic Systems
- Developing Countries Hold Strong Growth Potential
- With an Eye on Commanding Global Market, China Develops Homegrown EDA Industry
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Companies Move EDA Into the Cloud Driven by Strong Benefits
- Key Benefits that Cloud Computing Can Offer to EDA Companies
- Cloud-Based Security Enables Better Data Protection Than On-Premise Security
- Cloud Solutions Offer Scalability and Fault-Tolerance Benefits Over On-Premise Networks
- Competitive Pressure to Secure IPs Push Up Willingness to Invest in Cloud EDA
- IP Cores per SoC
- Pushed to Innovate Semiconductor Companies Adopt Cloud Based EDA Tools
- SoC Design Challenges Mandate Technology Advancements in EDA
- EPA to Tackle Challenges Arising from Growing Complexities in Chip Design
- Accelerating Advanced Networking SoC Design with Cloud-Based Emulation
- Opportunities in the Communications Sector Spurred by 5G Roll Out
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025
- EDA Tool Advancements Make Complex Semiconductor Functionalities Possible
- EDA Tools Market Strongly Influenced by Semiconductor Industry Trends
- Healthy Demand for PCBs Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Faster Time-to-Market Need Pushes EDA for PCB Design into the Cloud: Global Opportunity for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Advanced Packaging Steers Roll Out of New Designs
- Rising Investments in Smaller Nodes
- Strong Focus on 2.5D/3D Packaging
- Chip Manufacturing Gets Government Support
- Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of Advanced Packaging Market
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- EDA to Gain from Rising Demand for Chiplets
- Reduced Prototyping Costs & Lowered Product Recalls Widen Business Case
- Shift to FPGA Extends Opportunities
- Advanced EDA Tools for Verification of Analog Circuits
- EDA Tools Enabling Modular Electronic Designs
- Prospects of EDA in the AI, ML & IoT Era
- Players Join AI-Powered EDA Tool Bandwagon to Transform Chip Making
- AI-Powered EDA to Yield New Options to Boost Microprocessor Performance
- Established Use Case in Consumer Electronics Sector Augurs Well
- Global Smartphone Shipments: 2016-2022
- Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Uptrend in Healthcare Electronics Domain Augurs Well
- Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles to Benefit Demand for EDA Tools
- Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2030
- Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021
- Advent of Autonomous Vehicles and Rising Demand for Connected Cars to Boost Need for Innovative Chip Design
- Global Market for Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Trends in the Semiconductor IP Market Favor Growth
- Increased Uptake of CAE Software Enhances Prospects
- Market to Gain from Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2022
- Issues & Challenges
- RF & Microwave Circuit Designers Face EDA Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3gl42
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment