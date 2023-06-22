EDA Tools Global Market is Projected to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2030: Cloud-based Security Enables Better Data Protection Than On-premise Security

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EDA Tools: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for EDA Tools estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$12 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Computer-Aided Engineering (cae) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.2% CAGR



The EDA Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 717 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Defines the New Normal

"Stagflation" & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of Russian-Ukraine War

EDA Industry Exhibits Resilience from Ripple Effects of Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

2022 Marks a Downhill Journey for Semiconductor Revenues

Implications of Dynamic Upswings and Downswings

Global Semiconductor Industry Revenue Growth: 2020-2022

Competitive Scenario

EDA Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

EDA Tool Vendors Bet On Innovations to Corner Market

Higher Entry Barriers for Start-ups

An Introduction to Electronic Design Automation (EDA)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP)

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Integrated Circuit (IC) Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board & Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM)

Services

Electronic Design Automation (EDA): An Intriguing Journey from Niche Technology to a Thriving Industry

Global Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Enjoys Increasing Crescendo

FinFET Architecture & SoC Trends Remain Key Drivers for EDA Tools Market

Analysis by Segment: SIP and Consumer Electronics to Lead EDA Tools Market

EDA Tools: Streamlining Multiple Aspects of Design Flow for Modern Electronic Systems

Developing Countries Hold Strong Growth Potential

With an Eye on Commanding Global Market, China Develops Homegrown EDA Industry

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Companies Move EDA Into the Cloud Driven by Strong Benefits

Key Benefits that Cloud Computing Can Offer to EDA Companies

Cloud-Based Security Enables Better Data Protection Than On-Premise Security

Cloud Solutions Offer Scalability and Fault-Tolerance Benefits Over On-Premise Networks

Competitive Pressure to Secure IPs Push Up Willingness to Invest in Cloud EDA

IP Cores per SoC

Pushed to Innovate Semiconductor Companies Adopt Cloud Based EDA Tools

SoC Design Challenges Mandate Technology Advancements in EDA

EPA to Tackle Challenges Arising from Growing Complexities in Chip Design

Accelerating Advanced Networking SoC Design with Cloud-Based Emulation

Opportunities in the Communications Sector Spurred by 5G Roll Out

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology for 2019 and 2025

EDA Tool Advancements Make Complex Semiconductor Functionalities Possible

EDA Tools Market Strongly Influenced by Semiconductor Industry Trends

Healthy Demand for PCBs Bodes Well for Market Growth

Faster Time-to-Market Need Pushes EDA for PCB Design into the Cloud: Global Opportunity for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Advanced Packaging Steers Roll Out of New Designs

Rising Investments in Smaller Nodes

Strong Focus on 2.5D/3D Packaging

Chip Manufacturing Gets Government Support

Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of Advanced Packaging Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

EDA to Gain from Rising Demand for Chiplets

Reduced Prototyping Costs & Lowered Product Recalls Widen Business Case

Shift to FPGA Extends Opportunities

Advanced EDA Tools for Verification of Analog Circuits

EDA Tools Enabling Modular Electronic Designs

Prospects of EDA in the AI, ML & IoT Era

Players Join AI-Powered EDA Tool Bandwagon to Transform Chip Making

AI-Powered EDA to Yield New Options to Boost Microprocessor Performance

Established Use Case in Consumer Electronics Sector Augurs Well

Global Smartphone Shipments: 2016-2022

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Uptrend in Healthcare Electronics Domain Augurs Well

Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles to Benefit Demand for EDA Tools

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2030

Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Advent of Autonomous Vehicles and Rising Demand for Connected Cars to Boost Need for Innovative Chip Design

Global Market for Autonomous Vehicles (In Units) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Trends in the Semiconductor IP Market Favor Growth

Increased Uptake of CAE Software Enhances Prospects

Market to Gain from Rising Spending on Industrial Automation Projects

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2022

Issues & Challenges

RF & Microwave Circuit Designers Face EDA Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

