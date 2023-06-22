New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL EDIBLE PACKAGING IN FOOD & PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469884/?utm_source=GNW
MARKET INSIGHTS
Edible packaging in food & pharmaceutical is characterized as the thin layer of edible coating or film utilized for the packaging of consumable beverages, foods, etc. Several materials, such as protein, milk, alginate, and gelatin, may also be used to make these films.
The problem of the surge in plastic packaging waste is a rising global concern.Plastic packaging waste can have dire consequences on the environment; it pollutes oceans as well as waterways, harms wildlife, and contributes to higher greenhouse gas emissions.
Moreover, various factors, such as changes in consumer behavior and lifestyle, growing population and urbanization, and the lack of effective waste management and recycling infrastructure across several regions globally, are further increasing plastic packaging waste. Therefore, the rising concerns associated with packaging waste plays an essential role in fueling the demand for edible packaging in food & pharmaceuticals, thus boosting the global market’s growth.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global edible packaging in food & pharmaceutical market growth assessment entails a detailed evaluation of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. North America captured the highest revenue share of 37.01% in 2022. The regional market’s growth is propelled by the rise of end-user sectors such as food, beverage, and nutraceutical, a sizable consumer base for edible packaging solutions, as well as the presence of a significant processed food and pharmaceutical sector.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Products offered by the majority of leading players in the global edible packaging in food & pharmaceutical market have a significant degree of transparency, especially in terms of compositions/production technologies.As a result, the intensity of competition is high.
Some of the leading players operating in the global market include Devro, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc, Pace International, etc.
Companies mentioned
1. ALLINALL INGREDIENTS LTD
2. AMTREX NATURE CARE PVT LTD
3. APEEL SCIENCES
4. DECOMER TECHNOLOGY OÜ
5. DEVRO LIMITED
6. EVOWARE
7. GLANBIA NUTRITIONALS INC
8. INGREDION INC
9. JRF TECHNOLOGY LLC
10. MANTROSE-HAEUSER CO INC
11. MONOSOL LLC
12. NAGASE & CO LTD
13. NOTPLA LIMITED
14. PACE INTERNATIONAL
15. TATE & LYLE PLC
GLOBAL EDIBLE PACKAGING IN FOOD & PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032
KEY FINDINGS. The global edible packaging in food & pharmaceutical market is predicted to progress with a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2032. The market’s growth is attributable to key drivers, such as the rising concerns associated with increasing packaging waste, the growing demand for processed foods, and favorable initiatives through R&D and product launches.
