GLOBAL EDIBLE PACKAGING IN FOOD & PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032

MARKET INSIGHTS

Edible packaging in food & pharmaceutical is characterized as the thin layer of edible coating or film utilized for the packaging of consumable beverages, foods, etc. Several materials, such as protein, milk, alginate, and gelatin, may also be used to make these films.

The problem of the surge in plastic packaging waste is a rising global concern.Plastic packaging waste can have dire consequences on the environment; it pollutes oceans as well as waterways, harms wildlife, and contributes to higher greenhouse gas emissions.



Moreover, various factors, such as changes in consumer behavior and lifestyle, growing population and urbanization, and the lack of effective waste management and recycling infrastructure across several regions globally, are further increasing plastic packaging waste. Therefore, the rising concerns associated with packaging waste plays an essential role in fueling the demand for edible packaging in food & pharmaceuticals, thus boosting the global market’s growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global edible packaging in food & pharmaceutical market growth assessment entails a detailed evaluation of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. North America captured the highest revenue share of 37.01% in 2022. The regional market’s growth is propelled by the rise of end-user sectors such as food, beverage, and nutraceutical, a sizable consumer base for edible packaging solutions, as well as the presence of a significant processed food and pharmaceutical sector.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Products offered by the majority of leading players in the global edible packaging in food & pharmaceutical market have a significant degree of transparency, especially in terms of compositions/production technologies.As a result, the intensity of competition is high.



Some of the leading players operating in the global market include Devro, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc, Pace International, etc.



