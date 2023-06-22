Alzheimer's Disease Market Research Report 2023-2030: Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies - Focus on 8 Major Markets

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Disease Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AD market will exhibit significant growth between 2020 and 2030, driven by the launch of 23 pipeline agents, including several drug candidates that have the potential to modify the underlying cause of the disease.



This report covers the 8mm (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Alzheimer's disease market through 2030.



Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that is characterized by memory loss, cognitive impairment, and functional decline.

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is a phase of the AD continuum in which a gradually progressive cognitive decline occurs and may even become clinically relevant. According to the pathology of the disease, MCI typically occurs after a long (10 years or more) asymptomatic preclinical phase and precedes AD dementia, therefore connecting asymptomatic preclinical AD to the symptomatic phases.



The current competitive landscape in AD mostly consists of symptomatic treatments, of which acetylcholinesterase inhibitors have been the first line of therapy for AD for nearly two decades. However, the market landscape is set to undergo rapid changes in the next decade, driven by advancing diagnostic capabilities and growing social awareness of the disease.

The first disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) have been approved, which will bring about a new era in the treatment of this neurodegenerative condition. As a global push is made for early diagnosis and treatment, there will be a surge in the number of AD patients who require effective therapies.



The prevalence of AD is increasing in line with an aging global population in the 8MM.

The current competitive landscape in AD mostly consists of symptomatic treatments, of which the acetylcholinesterases are the most commonly prescribed drug class for managing AD.

The greatest unmet need in the AD market is for curative treatments, followed by wider availability of disease modifying therapies.

The AD pipeline is is diverse with a wide variety of unique mechanisms of action present, highlighting the poorly understood nature of the disease and the many mechanism thought to be involved in disease pathology.

Scope

Overview of Alzheimer's disease (AD), including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized AD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in four patient segments (mild cognitive impairment, mild AD, moderate AD, and severe AD) forecast from 2020 to 2030.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the AD therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for AD treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global AD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Alzheimer's Disease: Executive Summary - Updated Apr 2023, based on events up to Apr 13, 2023

1.1 Alzheimer's market forecast to see double-digit sales growth out to 2030

1.2 Eisai, Biogen, and Lilly are forecast to lead the AD market in 2030

1.3 Opportunities to fulfil key unmet needs will remain

1.4 Novel late-stage pipeline drugs will be a key driver of growth

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Disease staging systems

3.3 Symptoms

3.4 Prognosis

3.5 Quality of life



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.5 Epidemiological Forecast for AD (2020-30)

4.5.1 Total prevalent cases of AD

4.5.2 Age-specific total prevalent cases of AD

4.5.3 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of AD

4.5.4 Total prevalent cases of AD by severity

4.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AD

4.5.6 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of AD

4.5.7 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of AD

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of AD by severity

4.5.9 Total prevalent cases of MCI

4.5.10 Age-specific total prevalent cases of MCI

4.5.11 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of MCI

4.5.12 Diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI

4.5.13 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI

4.5.14 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of MCI

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Competitive Assessment

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Wider availability of DMTs

7.3 Diagnosis in the prodromal or presymptomatic stages

7.4 Improved control of symptoms

7.5 Easier access to treatment



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Targeting

8.1.2 Novel MOAs

8.1.3 Combination therapies

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Endpoints

8.2.2 Inclusion/exclusion criteria



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

10.2.1 Injectable DMTs

10.2.2 Oral DMTs

10.2.3 Therapies for agitation associated with AD

10.2.3 Other symptomatic therapies



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers

12.5 China

12.5.1 Forecast

12.5.2 Key events

12.5.3 Drivers and barriers



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AbbVie

AB Science

AgeneBio

AlphaCognition

Alzheon

Anavex Life Sciences

AriBio

Athira Pharma

Axsome Therapeutics

Biogen

BioVie

BioXcel Therapeutics

Cassava Sciences

Cerecin

Changchun Huayang High-Tech

Corium

Daiichi Sankyo

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Grifols

Johnson & Johnson

Lundbeck

Luye Pharma

Mertz Pharma

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Ono Pharmaceutical

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical

Suven Life Sciences

Takeda

TauRx Therapeutics

Teikoku Seiyaku

Towa Pharmaceutical

