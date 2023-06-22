The global skin cancer diagnostics market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period 2023-2032

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL SKIN CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469879/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Skin cancer diagnostics entails the segment of the healthcare industry that covers various technologies, products, and services associated with the diagnosis, assessment, and detection of skin cancer. Skin cancer diagnostics methods generally include an amalgamation of visual inspection, dermoscopy, clinical examination, and tissue samples’ histopathological analysis.

Advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), are being widely utilized for the development of innovative skin cancer detection systems, capable of identifying the condition more efficiently and accurately compared to conventional methods.For instance, DermTech developed an AI-powered skin cancer detection system termed Athena.



The system has demonstrated high accuracy in terms of identifying skin cancer. As a result, such cutting-edge technological advancements in skin cancer diagnostic products are projected to play an essential role in fueling the global skin cancer diagnostics market growth during the forecast period.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global skin cancer diagnostics market growth analysis covers the study of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.The market in North America is set to capture the highest revenue share by 2023.



The regional market’s growth is propelled by key factors, such as significant investments in the research & development of skin cancer diagnostics products by major players as well as the increasing prevalence of skin cancer.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The industrial rivalry in the global skin cancer diagnostics market is expected to be high during the forecast period.Moreover, players with a larger product portfolio and significant R&D investments create strong competition in the global market.



Some of the top companies operating in the market include DermTech Inc, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd, NeraCare GmbH, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• The competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. AMLO BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

2. BIOMERIEUX SA

3. CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC

4. DERMLITE LLC

5. DERMTECH INC

6. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

7. MICHELSON DIAGNOSTICS LTD

8. NERACARE GMBH

9. SKYLINEDX BV

10. VERISKIN INC

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469879/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________