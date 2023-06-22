Chainstack Launches Global Elastic Nodes, Empowering Developers With The Most Reliable Infrastructure for Web3

SINGAPORE , June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chainstack , the leading suite of services connecting developers with Web3 infrastructure, has announced the launch of their Global Elastic Nodes, a Web3 infrastructure solution built to ensure unprecedented performance, reliability, and flexibility for developers. With this launch, Chainstack continues strengthening its platform and building the most complete environment for developers to build on Web3.





Global Elastic Nodes are a load-balancing solution that route API requests to the nearest location maximizing responsiveness, reliability, and achieving upwards of 99.95% availability for the service. Because the load-balancer can switch between nodes or geographical locations if these are under stress, fail, or experience a lag, developers can deliver powerful user experiences without disruptions. Applications benefit from improved overall performance, decreased disconnection rates, and the lowest-possible latency regardless of the users’ location.





For example, if a trader is connected to a trading platform and the node is located in New York while the trader is based in Oregon, there might be a delay in executing trades as the application would experience considerable latency. However, with Global Elastic Nodes, developers for the trading platform can ensure users instant trading by routing the connection to the nearest location in Oregon or the closest area, eliminating any potential lag in the application.





Global Elastic Nodes will launch with support for Ethereum with all remaining protocols on the platform gradually rolling out after. With this launch, developers have greater freedom to easily choose between the Regional service, where they can deploy one to several nodes per region to serve a specific area, or the Global service, where the load-balancer can automatically switch between nodes or geographical locations to serve worldwide or multi-regional operations. They can also access a wide range of cloud providers and locations.





“The launch of our Global Elastic Nodes marks a significant leap forward in empowering developers with unprecedented reliability to build on Web3,” said Eugene Aseev, Founder and CTO at Chainstack. “With Global Elastic Nodes, developers can expect industry-leading performance that’ll enable them to unlock the next level in decentralized applications development. We’ve worked to provide a state-of-art solution, and optimized our pricing to make sure the community can harness its full advantages moving forward.”





Optimized Pricing: Predictability and Flexibility For Developers

As a part of the Global Elastic Nodes launch, Chainstack is introducing the Request Units (RU) in its billing, a new optimized pricing structure that offers one, unified quota developers will ever need. With the introduction of RU in billing, Chainstack offers a cost-effective approach by billing based on Request Units rather than individual requests, the simplest pricing structure across all of Web3. This makes Chainstack the only provider in the market that will offer every method, and API call at the same flat rate ensuring developers have guaranteed transparency and predictable billing. The all-inclusive quota covers Archive, Full, Global, Regional services, and Subgraphs, allowing customers to make informed decisions about their usage. The Request Units in billing provide developers with an updated pricing for extra usage and combine the quota for Archive and Full node requests, which will also include the Subgraphs service.





About Chainstack

Chainstack is the leading suite of services connecting developers with Web3 infrastructure. Chainstack offers fast, reliable, and easy-to-use infrastructure solutions distributed globally, and enables thousands of companies to cut down the time to market, costs, and risks associated with creating and scaling decentralized applications. Chainstack provides unified access to multi-chain node and data APIs, distributed compute and storage, identity management and security testing, and the ever-expanding list of services and tools to build amazing applications across all prominent Web3 protocols. Chainstack’s enterprise-grade platform has intuitive developer experience, battle-tested reliability, predictable pricing, and outstanding customer support. Chainstack is trusted by Polygon, 1inch, TheGraph, Chainlink, Trust Wallet, and others, and currently supports a fast-growing community of over 80,000 developers. For more information please visit https://chainstack.com/



