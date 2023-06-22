Allio Finance Introduces High-Interest Portfolios for Accelerated Wealth Building

SEATTLE, WA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Allio Finance , the only finance app powered by machine learning and managed by experts, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated High-Interest Portfolios. With Allio’s latest portfolio option, clients can maximize their money's potential by achieving an impressive 5.10%* yield.

Traditionally, savings accounts have offered minimal returns, averaging a meager 0.06% APY. Even high-yield savings accounts, while more lucrative, pale in comparison with a 4% APY. Allio Finance aims to redefine the landscape by empowering its users to build wealth at an unprecedented pace.

Allio automatically invests users' savings into stable short-term investments such as Treasury Bills and Bonds, delivering faster and more substantial financial growth compared to basic savings accounts. “With short-term Treasury bills delivering north of 5% annualized (with the potential for even higher yield if the Fed continues to hike), they represent a rather attractive short-term risk-free option for a portion of one's portfolio,” said Raymond Micaletti, Allio’s Chief Investment Officer. By leveraging the power of automation and intelligent investment strategies, Allio Finance enables clients to make their money work harder for them.

"Our mission at Allio Finance is to provide individuals with the tools and opportunities to achieve their financial goals," said Joseph Gradante, the CEO of Allio Finance. "We believe that everyone should have access to superior savings and investment options, regardless of their financial background or wealth. With our new High-Interest Portfolios, we are redefining what it means to grow your money effectively and effortlessly."

Allio’s highly customizable saving and investing app enables clients to start saving and investing within minutes. With automated round ups, clients can effortlessly save their spare change, while the option for recurring deposits ensures consistent growth without any additional effort. Allio Finance puts the power of financial success in the hands of its clients, offering complete customization to fit individual needs.

“I liked how easy it was to get started and automate,” said Kirk Gates, an Allio Finance client who beta-tested the High-Interest Portfolios. “My goal was to replenish my rainy day fund, and knowing my money is growing automatically gives me one less thing to worry about.”

Access to Allio’s high-interest portfolios is available for a nominal fee of just $1 per month, providing unparalleled value and access to premium investment opportunities. Moreover, for account balances exceeding $10,000, Allio Finance completely waives the monthly fee, making it an affordable choice for individuals seeking substantial growth potential.

For more information about Allio Finance and its High-Interest Portfolios, please visit alliofinance.com or contact press@alliofinance.com .

About Allio Finance

Allio Finance is a pioneering automated saving and investing app that leverages cutting-edge technology to empower individuals to build wealth effortlessly. By offering high-interest portfolios and a user-friendly platform, Allio Finance aims to redefine the landscape of personal finance, making financial success accessible to all.

To learn more please visit https://www.alliofinance.com/ or download the app on the App Store or Google Play .

