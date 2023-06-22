AtomBeam Achieves $2 Million Milestone on StartEngine

MORAGA, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- AtomBeam, the pioneering data compaction software company, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing $2 million in funding on the StartEngine crowdfunding platform. As the campaign draws closer to its end, this represents a final opportunity for investors to become part of AtomBeam's strong and dynamic community. In a prior raise on StartEngine, AtomBeam raised almost $2.5 million, making the total over $4.5 million to date and placing AtomBeam’s campaign among the elite of crowdfunding capital raises.



AtomBeam invites investors to join the company before its campaign comes to a full close, with no plan to reopen investment access to the public. By becoming part of the AtomBeam community, investors gain access to a revolutionary technology company that is transforming the landscape of data compression and IoT connectivity.

AtomBeam has successfully forged major partnerships with industry leaders, including Intel and Inmarsat, as well as securing a $1.2 million contract from the U.S. Space Force. These strategic collaborations demonstrate the trust and confidence placed in AtomBeam's innovative solutions.

"We are thrilled to have reached the $2 million milestone on StartEngine – a testament to the strong support and belief in AtomBeam's groundbreaking technology. As our campaign nears its end, we invite investors to join our community and be part of the future of our highly innovative compaction technology and its impact on IoT connectivity. Time is running out; this will be your final opportunity to invest in AtomBeam and be part of our exciting journey," said Charles Yeomans, CEO of AtomBeam.

The company's impressive patent portfolio of 28 issued and allowed patents further validates its position as an industry leader. AtomBeam's proprietary technology utilizes advanced algorithms and machine learning to enable pattern recognition and data reduction. By minimizing the amount of data transmitted between IoT devices and the cloud, AtomBeam achieves increased speed, reduced data usage and enhanced security, opening up a world of possibilities for IoT applications.

Compaction operates at the bit level – the very basic level of data; it is an entirely new way to drive efficiencies in data that goes far beyond the simple effect of compression algorithms. Compaction squeezes out the massive inefficiencies that are all over data, as does compression, but it does so in near real time, making all of the live data moving through connections far more efficient. Compression is used for storage of data, and data must be decompressed to make it useful; compacted data is just as accessible and useful as if it were in its original form. This is a game changer for many, many data-heavy applications, such as AI.

As AtomBeam continues to expand and disrupt the tech industry, now is the time to seize the opportunity to join its growing community of investors. The $2 million milestone achieved on StartEngine serves as a testament to the strong support of and belief in AtomBeam's vision.

Investors interested in being part of this transformative journey can visit the AtomBeam StartEngine campaign page and make their contribution before the campaign concludes.

For more information, visit: https://www.startengine.com/offering/atombeam

About AtomBeam

AtomBeam is a pioneering technology company specializing in data compaction software. With a mission to revolutionize data transmission and connectivity, AtomBeam develops innovative solutions that enable efficient and secure transfer of information.

