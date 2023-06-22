New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL ECG EQUIPMENT MARKET FORECAST 2023-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469874/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

ECG is used to measure the electrical activities of the heart.The electrical impulses generated by the heart are recorded using electrodes and then translated into a waveform.



Given the shifting lifestyles, there has been an increase in cardiovascular diseases globally.Also, heart diseases are the leading cause of death in the United States, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.



In addition, around 647,000 Americans die due to heart disease every year.

Further, the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that 23.3 million people will be affected by CVD and CHD by 2030. Also, statistics suggest that CVDs result in 1.8 million deaths in the European Union (EU) as well as 3.9 million deaths in Europe. Cardiovascular ailments are also projected to be the prominent cause of all mortalities. Hence, the high prevalence of heart diseases has increased the demand for ECG equipment, thereby propelling the global ECG equipment market growth during the forecast period. However, intense competition among vendors, coupled with complex reimbursement policies regarding cardiovascular diseases (CVD), may likely hinder the market’s growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global ECG equipment market growth assessment includes the geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.



The market’s notable growth is fuelled by factors such as a robust medical device manufacturing base, the presence of an extensive network of electronic as well as semiconductor equipment, and the high prevalence of cardiac disorders.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

As remote cardiac activity monitoring becomes highly pronounced during the forecast period, the competition is anticipated to be high among players operating in the global ECG equipment market. Some of the leading companies in the market include Philips Healthcare, Schiller AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, etc.



