Neurodegenerative Disorder Market is Expected to Account for US$ 6.8 Billion at 6.7% CAGR by 2033 | Fact.MR

Rockville, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Neurodegenerative Disorder Market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.8 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%. primary factors propelling market expansion are the rise in the prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, growing public awareness about the condition, and strong product pipeline for treating the same.



Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by gradual changes in the structure and functioning of the central nervous system or peripheral nervous system. The rising geriatric population is a major factor contributing to the increased burden of this condition, which is the main factor fueling market expansion. Prevalence of neurological diseases among the aging population and the rising need for treatments for neurodegenerative disorders are key market drivers.

Adoption of advanced approaches to treatment is a result of the rise in the prevalence of neurological illnesses. Technologies supplied by manufacturers have undergone significant advancements. Wider usage of these technologies is being made possible by improved access to healthcare facilities and therapies.

In emerging economies, the number of healthcare facilities is growing rapidly. As a result, the need for this treatment is anticipated to rise significantly over the coming years. These factors are expected to continue to influence the expansion of the global neurodegenerative disorder market over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global neurodegenerative disorder market stands at a value of US$ 3.6 billion in 2023.

The treatment segment held 91.2% share of the global market in 2022.

By indication, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) accounted for 85.3% market share in 2022.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies held 33.8% share of the market in 2022.

By service provider, hospitals held a market share of 29.8% in 2022.

North America dominated the global market with the U.S. accounting for US$ 1.1 billion in 2022.

“Rising awareness about neurodegenerative disorders and a strong product pipeline for their treatment are contributing to market growth,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the neurodegenerative disorder market are taking steps to increase their market reach through partnerships and collaborations to create innovative and affordable products, as well as investing capital into research and development activities in response to the growing demand for neurodegenerative treatments and increased competition.

In July 2022, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that its drug ALBRIOZA™ became available in Canada for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

In May 2019, Tobii AB announced the opening of a new office in Santiago, Chile as part of the expansion of its Latin American market. The expansion allowed Tobii Pro's eye-tracking equipment and software to be sold directly.

Key Companies Profiled

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporate

Eyegaze Inc.

EYETECH DIGITAL SYSTEMS

g.tec medical engineering GmbH

Tobii AB

Cognixion

NeuroChat

CereProc Ltd.

EyeFree Assisting Communication Ltd.

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Acapela Group

Cyberdyne Inc.

CareTech Holdings (Smartbox Assistive Technology)

Key Segments of Neurodegenerative Disorder Industry Research

By Diagnosis & Treatment: Diagnosis Inpatient Outpatient Treatment Drugs Riluzole Edaravone Therapy Breathing & Feeding Care Physical Therapy Occupational Therapy Speech Therapy Assistive Technology Devices Brain-computer Interfaces Human-computer Interfaces Speech Generating Devices Communication Boards and Symbol Devices Other Assistive Devices

By Indication: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Locked-in Syndrome (LIS)

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Online Pharmacies e-Commerce Supermarkets

By Service Provider: Hospitals Specialty Clinics Rehabilitation Centers Home Care Settings Nursing Care Settings Diagnostic Centers

By Region: North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa



More Market Insights Available

Fact.MR offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the neurodegenerative disorder market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2012 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on the diagnosis & treatment (diagnosis [inpatient, outpatient], treatment [drugs {riluzole, edaravone}, therapy {breathing & feeding care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy}, assistive technology devices {brain-computer interfaces, human-computer interfaces, speech generating devices, communication boards & symbol devices, other assistive devices}]), indication (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS], locked-in syndrome [LIS]), distribution channel (hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies, e-Commerce, supermarkets), and service provider (hospitals, specialty clinics, rehabilitation centers, home care settings, nursing care settings, diagnostic centers), across seven regions of the world (North America, South America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa).

