Gene Synthesis Market Size Will Expand to USD 10.4 BN by 2030

Ottawa, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the gene synthesis market size will reach at USD 7.29 billion in 2028. The rapidly developing gene therapies with developed technologies which are utilised in the medical sectors with enhance demands from the health sector with developed infrastructures with improved facilities in the medical sector with increased gene therapies involved for treating the chronic disorders. Enhance number of chronic disorders among the population and developed new therapies with enhance efficiency of the products developed help to accelerate the market of gene synthesis.



Increased government support with increased investment for new developments in gene synthesis and increased number of policies such as reimbruisement help to grow the market rate. Increased attraction of the customer with developed therapies and increase the market value.

Regional Snapshots

The geographical sector of North America emerged to be the developed region with highest market share with developed gene therapies in the region with increased number of gene synthesis carried out in the laboratory biologically synthesized genes with increased research and developments with new innovative techniques developed in the gene synthesis. Increased utilization of gene therapy in various chronic disorders with increasing prevalence of disorder among the population with changing lifestyle and dietary intake. Increased government support for improving the genes and increased providence for new introductions of the genes for increased number of policies help to grow the market of gene synthesis during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region to be second highest region with enhance developments in the market with increasing disorders and increased market players encourage to grow the market of gene synthesis during the forecast period.

Report highlights

Recent developments

July 2022, OmniGene the Gut DNA and DNA product (OMR-205) launched by teh OraSure Technologies.

April 2022, DNA script lunched in the early program with new technologies developed in the synthesis for syntax system customer with latest developments.

Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2028 USD 7.29 Billion CAGR 19.45% from 2022 to 2030 North America Revenue Share 39% in 2021 Antibody DNA Synthesis Segment Share 61% in 2021 Key Players OriGene Technologies,Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, Biomatik, ProteoGenix, Bosyer Biological Technology, GenScript, Brooks Automation, Inc (GENEWIZ), Twist Bioscience, Codex DNA

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The widely developing new gene therapies involved in treating the disorders with increased huge number of gene synthesis developed from synthetic biology known as artificial genes with increased requirement from the medical sector with increasing number of chronic disorders among the population such as cancer, respiratory disorders, HIV, AIDS, and many more disorders with enhance demands to treat the disease with increased efficiency of the treatment, long lasting therapy helps to expand the market of gene synthesis. Increased research and development in gene synthesis with new launches introduced by key market players in gene therapy with increased efficacy of the treatment helps to boost the market of gene synthesis during the forecast period.

Restraints

Lack of awareness among the people regarding the treatment of gene therapy and enhance benefits of the therapy with developed technologies in the market may hamper the market of gene synthesis and may reduce the market share during the forecast period. Number of policies available in the health care sector introduced by the government or various companies with enhance benefits from the policies may hamper the market of gene synthesis with reduced utilization in the medical sector. Huge number of availabilities of treatment for prevention of the chronic disorders other than gene therapy may reduce the market value of gene synthesis.

Opportunities

Enhance underdeveloped regions with increasing developments across the regions with increased demands from the market with increased facilities and enhance performance from the gene therapy with good output with developed techniques in the gene therapy helps to grow the market of gene synthesis. Increasing number of chronic disorders with rapid advance and increased acceptance from the medical sector with enhance results and increased prevention of various disorders helps to boost the market of gene synthesis. Enhance support from the government for new developments and increased funding may accelerate the market to grow. Research and development in gene synthesis for new developments may propel the market rate during the forecast period.

Challenges

The developed technologies with increased efficiency of the gene therapy for prevention of the diseases led to enhance cost of the therapy which can challenge the market of gene synthesis to grow due to reduced demands from the customers due to increased cost of the therapy. Increased skill for carrying out the procedure with new innovative developed technologies. Lack of skill among the people to perform the procedure involved in treatment may reduce the market size of the gene synthesis during the forecast period. Availability of number of treatments available to treat the disorder may decline the market revenue of gene synthesis.

Market Segmentation

By Method

Solid-phase synthesis

Chip-based synthesis

PCR- based Enzyme synthesis





By Service

Antibody DNA synthesis

Viral DNA synthesis

Others





By Application

Gene & cell therapy development

Vaccine development

Diseases diagnosis

Others

By End Users

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies

Academic & government research institutes

Contract research organizations





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





