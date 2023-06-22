New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Water Purifier Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469859/?utm_source=GNW

Global residential water purifier market is anticipated to reach more than USD20 billion in 2022, growing with an impressive CAGR of over 13% on account of increased awareness about water-borne diseases. Anticipated growth in the market is majorly led by rising deaths due to deteriorating water quality across the globe.

The increasing pollution due to urbanization and the establishment of new factories and warehouses leads to the release of more toxic materials from the factories, which significantly contaminates the water of rivers, oceans, and other water bodies. With increasing awareness, consumers prefer water purifiers for safe and clean drinking water, which aids the market growth of water purifiers in several countries.

As per the data provided by World Health Organization (WHO), over 2 billion people are living in water-stressed countries.Moreover, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), due to the poor quality of the rivers’ water, nearly 3 billion people are at threat of developing diseases.



Thus, the rise in degrading water and increasing water-borne diseases in different countries is anticipated to drive the demand for water purifiers globally. Additionally, it is estimated that water pollution causes more than 100,000 and USD1.46 trillion in economic losses every year in China.

Clean water is generated as the result of water purification, which helps to remove natural toxins, suspended particles, gases, and undesirable elements from water.Although most water is cleaned and disinfected before being used for human consumption, water can still be purified for a variety of uses, including clinical, medical, synthetic, and mechanical ones.



Reverse osmosis is a technique for purifying water that uses a membrane that is only partially permeable to ions, larger particles, and unwanted chemicals.

An increasing number of unorganized players is Driving Market Growth.

The global market for water purifiers is dominated by several unorganized competitors.They manufacture, assemble, and sell water purifiers at competitive rates.



They produce, assemble and sell water purifiers at affordable prices.These players primarily compete in local markets and profit but lack accreditation or standards for quality.



They lack after-sales services and have a poor brand image. Although organized companies hold a sizable portion of the industry, unorganized businesses are predicted to represent a substantial threat in the future due to the items’ low prices.

Rising Health Concern among People Propelling the Market Growth

The rising awareness among consumers related to health diseases due to contaminated water, such as cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, typhoid, and polio, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the excessive use of harmful pesticides and insecticides for irrigation, the release of unwanted sewage from urban cities, illegal release of factory waste leads to the contamination of water bodies such as rivers and oceans.

The technology of Water Purifiers is Constantly Enhanced

The water purifier market is witnessing a surge in demand for water purifiers due to the advancements in features being brought by several companies to attract customers. Such as, Coway Co., Ltd. launched the Handspan water purifier, which is compact in shape for modern kitchens and has an auto sterilization system for the water tank, water line, and faucet, preventing the water from getting contaminated. A. O. Smith Corporation launched X7+ water purifier in the market equipped with side stream RO membrane, 8-stage purification for advanced cleaning. The water purifier comes with a TDS max technology that can purify water with a TDS level of up to 3000ppm, making it a unique offering to consumers.



The global residential water purifier market is segmented based on technology, sales channel, region, and competitional landscape. Based on technology, the market is further fragmented into RO, Media, UV, UF, and others (nanofiltration, etc.). Based on sales channels, the market is bifurcated into indirect and direct channels of distribution. The market analysis also studies the regional distribution, divided among regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Within North America, it is the United States which is dominating the market with a market size of USD3.5 billion in 2021.

Midea Group Co. Ltd., Coway Co. Ltd., Brita GmbH, A.O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes Limited, Culligan International Company, BWT Holding GmbH, Unilever PLC, Panasonic Corporation, Kent R.O. Systems Limited, are among the major market players in the global residential water purifiers market.



