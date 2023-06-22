Phunware to Exhibit the Future of Hospitality Tech at HITEC 2023 in Toronto

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced it will be exhibiting at HITEC, the World's Largest and Oldest Hospitality Technology Conference from June 26-29 in Toronto including on-site staff in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre Exhibit Hall (Booth # 2444).



The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) is an event with a unique combination of top-notch education together with the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. Produced by Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), a global nonprofit hospitality association, the unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines.

“Our goal is to provide guests with engaging and personalized experiences by offering them greater access to everything leading hotels have to offer through a mobile app,” said Randall Crowder, Chief Operations Officer of Phunware. “Phunware's platform can increase revenue (RevPAR) and enhance lifetime value, while ensuring guests have access to the capabilities they care most about like contactless check-in, digital keys, amenity booking and mobile ordering.”

Phunware is delighted to announce an exclusive giveaway for an amazing trip to Atlantis Bahamas Resort. The winner of this giveaway will receive a roundtrip flight and 5 nights of accommodation for two people at Atlantis Paradise Island.

For more information and to enter the giveaway, please visit https://www.phunware.com/atlantis-bahamas-trip-giveaway-rules/ .

Phunware’s sales team will be attending and demonstrating its technology to prospective customers and partners. To learn more about participation opportunities, sales demos, please contact Phunware’s sales team . For additional information on the event, visit https://www.hftp.org/hitec/. To register, visit here . To view the full HITEC program, visit here .

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS and offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users worldwide. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: PRESS@phunware.com

Phone: (512) 693-4199