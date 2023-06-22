Nuo Therapeutics’ Aurix® System Added To Wound Care Formulary Of Wound Care Advantage

HOUSTON, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AURX) (“Nuo”), a commercial stage medical device company pioneering leading-edge biodynamic therapies by focusing on emerging opportunities in the evolving healthcare landscape, is pleased to announce that Wound Care Advantage (WCA), the nation’s leading wound care consulting firm has added the Aurix® System to its formulary. Founded in 2002, Wound Care Advantage (WCA) has established a large network of successful wound healing programs with partner hospitals. Through a strong commitment to quality care and innovation, WCA has built financially sustainable wound care programs that have saved limbs and lives of more than 40,000 patients suffering chronic wounds.



“Diabetic foot ulcers pose a significant risk to patients and can be challenging for wound care centers to treat from both clinical and financial perspectives,” commented Dave Hazard, Nuo’s Vice President of Sales. “With thousands of commercially available wound care products, it can be extremely difficult for wound care centers to identify products that are both reimbursed by Medicare, and more importantly, that actually heal patients. We are excited to partner with Wound Care Advantage’s team of experts who rigorously vet each product that is placed on the formulary.”

The Platelet Rich Plasma gel produced by the Aurix System is cleared by the FDA for treating chronic wounds with a simple one-minute spin. In a clinical study performed with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Aurix System demonstrated a higher healing rate and a significant time to heal advantage as compared to other advanced healing modalities.

About Nuo Therapeutics

Nuo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage medical device company pioneering leading-edge biodynamic therapies by focusing on emerging opportunities in the evolving healthcare landscape. The Company’s Aurix System is a biodynamic hematogel that harnesses a patient’s innate regenerative abilities for the management of a variety of wounds.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and may include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company’s management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward- looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. You are advised to carefully consider these various risks, uncertainties, and other factors. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise publicly these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

David Jorden

djorden@nuot.com