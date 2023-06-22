Reliance Joins Via LA’s Advanced Audio Coding Patent Pool

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via Licensing Alliance, the collaborative licensing leader, today announced that Reliance, India’s largest retailer, has signed a new worldwide agreement for Via LA’s Advanced Audio Coding patent pool.



Advanced Audio Coding is defined by a set of International Standards from ISO/IEC. It specifies a coding method that allows consumers to enjoy high-quality audio with high compression efficiency, reducing the amount of data to be transmitted and the processing power required for playback. Nearly 1,000 companies around the world are licensed to this audio compression standard through the patent pool administered by Via Licensing Alliance.

“Via LA happily welcomes Reliance into the AAC patent pool and we appreciate their respect for the many innovations that continue to advance this leading audio format,” said Heath Hoglund, President, Via Licensing Alliance. “We continue to work with industry leaders like Reliance to deliver balanced intellectual property licensing solutions that address the dynamic market conditions of different regions around the world.”

