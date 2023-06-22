New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High-Performance Plastic Additives Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469855/?utm_source=GNW



Global High-Performance Plastic Additives market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to growing demand from the packaging industry. In 2021, China’s total production of plastic products amounted to 75 million metric tonnes.

In several end-use sectors, such as the automobile, aerospace and military, packaging, chemical, building, general manufacturing, and electronics, plastic is one of the most often used materials.Due to the excellent qualities of polymers, which include strength, dependability, flexibility, and the capacity to bear pressure and heat, there is a rising need for their derivatives.



This product is taking the place of more traditional materials, including wood, metals, and composites, since it is less expensive.The market is anticipated to benefit as a result.



Thus, these beneficial properties of plastic additives result in demand during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for bio-based plastic additives propels the market’s growth.Various companies and research organizations operating in the market also focus on developing such eco-friendly products.



This, in turn, is expected to create huge prospects for market growth in the coming years.

Rising demand from the Packaging Industry

Different items require various packaging materials.The market offers a wide variety of plastic materials, including translucent, food and medical-grade, opaque, porous, moisture- and heat-resistant, and more.



One of the most affordable substitutes for other packaging materials like metals and alloys is plastic.Additionally, the hectic lives in metropolitan areas are contributing to the rising demand for convenience meals.



The market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for plastic packaging from the food and beverage, medical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. All these factors are anticipated to increase the use of high-performance plastic additives in the upcoming years.

Growing demand from Automotive Industry

The performance, aesthetics, safety, construction, and utility of vehicle parts have all been changed by plastic.Plastic components are noise-reducing, flexible, lightweight, thermally insulating, non-corrosive, and enable effective space usage.



Additionally, because plastic is lightweight, the vehicle’s overall weight is decreased, which further lowers fuel consumption and boosts the vehicle’s efficiency.The benefits of plastic over conventional materials are increased by the decreased emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) caused by lower fuel use.



Vehicles may meet high safety and pollution regulations and contribute to sustainability thanks to the use of plastic.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency U.S., the transportation sector accounts for over 29% of greenhouse gas emissions, and the average fuel efficiency goal must reach 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Therefore, the worldwide High-Performance Plastic Additives market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the projected period.

Plasticizers Will Continue to Be a Key Additive Type

Plasticizers make polymer materials less viscous and more flexible.The flexibility of polymers may be altered to meet different requirements in different application areas.



They make it easier to handle raw materials throughout the production process and change the frictional coefficient based on the intended use.Many plasticizers are made from poly-carboxylic acid or esters with aliphatic or branched alcohols of intermediate length.



Ester plasticizers are selected based on an assessment of their performance and cost, as well as their toxicity, non-volatility, processability, and compatibility with the host material. However, flexible PVC is produced using around 90% of all plasticizers.

In April 2021, BASF launched a biobased plasticizer based on renewable raw materials with the goal of decreasing its carbon footprint. Therefore, the demand for High-Performance Plastic Additives will increase in the forecast years.

Recent Developments

• In October 2022, Evonik Sectors AG presented its most recent workable strategy for the polymers and foam industries at K 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Also on show was INFINAM PA, a brand-new grade of PA-12 powders with much lower CO2 emissions for fused deposition 3D printing methods.

• The LNP THERMOCOMP AM DC0041XA51 compound was revealed by SABIC in September 2022 at InnoTrans 2022 in Berlin, Germany. It is a cutting-edge, flame-retardant (FR) compound reinforced with carbon fiber that is suitable for pellet-fed additive manufacturing (PFAM) and completely complies with E.U. and U.S. rail fire safety criteria.

• In September 2021, boron nitride cooling filler agglomerates CFA 100 and CFA 150 are two new product classes that 3M added to their portfolio of boron nitride cooling fillers. Both are made of soft boron nitride agglomerates, which can be utilized in automotive, electrical, and electronic systems and components to improve isotropic heat conductivity.

• The independent European player in liquid colors and additives, Novosystems GmbH was purchased by REPI, a high-performance liquid color, and additive solutions provider in March 2021.



Market Segmentation

Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market is segmented based on plastic type, additive type, end user, and region.Based on plastic type, the market is categorized into fluoropolymers, high-performance polyamides, sulfone polymers, and others.



Based on additive type, the market is segregated into plasticizers, flame retardants, lubricants, antioxidants, and others.Based on end-user, the market is fabricated into transportation, medical, electrical & electronics packaging, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Arkema S.A., Solvay S.A., Evonik Industries AG, 3M Co., L.Brueggemann GmbH & Co. KG, Ensinger GmbH, Colloids Ltd., Colortech Inc. are some of the key players of Global High-Performance Plastic Additives Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global High-Performance Plastic Additives market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• High-Performance Plastic Additives Market, By Plastic Type:

o Fluoropolymers

o High-performance Polyamides

o Sulfone Polymers

o Others

• High-Performance Plastic Additives Market, By Additive Type:

o Plasticizers

o Flame Retardants

o Lubricants

o Antioxidants

o Others

• High-Performance Plastic Additives Market, By End User:

o Transportation

o Medical

o Electrical & Electronics

o Packaging

o Others

• High-Performance Plastic Additives Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies in the global High-Performance Plastic Additives market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

