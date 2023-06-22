MEMS Foundry Market Size Worth $1,332.55 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.7% CAGR During (2022-2028) - Research Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " MEMS Foundry Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by MEMS Type, Process, Foundry Type, End User, and Geography," the market is expected to grow from $764.05 million in 2022 to $1,332.55 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2028.





MEMS Foundry Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 764.05 million in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 1,332.55 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 163 No. of Tables 59 No. of Charts & Figures 75 Historical data available Yes Segments covered MEMS Type, Process, Foundry Type, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered Silex Microsystems AB; Teledyne Dalsa; Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited; X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE; Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc.; Atomica Corp.; ROHM Co., Ltd.; STMicroelectronics, N.V.; and Koninklijke Philips N.V.





North America is a technologically advanced region; it includes key economies, such as the US and Canada. The market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing demand for MEMS sensors in automotive and consumer electronics applications. The automotive industry in the US accounts for ~3% of the country's GDP. MEMS sensors are used for various automotive purposes, such as crash sensing for airbag control, vehicle dynamic control, rollover detection, antitheft systems, and electronic parking brake systems in the automotive industry. Also, the changing preference for electric and autonomous vehicles will further boost the demand for MEMS sensors in the market. As a result, the production facilities will witness expansion, which will boost the growth of the MEMS foundry market. Moreover, government authorities have taken various initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles in the region. Several US states have implemented financial incentives, which include tax credits, rebates, and registration fee reductions to promote electric vehicle adoption. All such factors are contributing to the North America MEMS foundry market growth.

The MEMS foundry market is broadly segmented into three major regions—Americas, Europe, Asia & MEA. Europe is pioneering in digital transformation. The region has several large enterprises focusing on increasing efficiency through advanced technologies while reducing expenditure on traditional data collection, interpretation, and analysis methods. Decision makers in such enterprises are increasing their usage of advanced technologies to increase the market for MEMS-based sensors. Such trends are driving the MEMS foundry market growth. Also, the presence of several fabless semiconductor manufacturers and MEMS foundry market players are providing lucrative opportunities for the MEMS foundry market in the region.





MEMS Foundry Market Analysis: Industry Overview

Based on MEMS type, the global MEMS foundry market is segmented into accelerometer, gyroscope, radio frequency devices, mems microphone, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and others. MEMS-based radio frequency devices are estimated to be the most ordered product from MEMS foundries, followed by pressure sensor and accelerometer in 2021. Radio frequency (RF) sensors are majorly used across consumer electronics, IoT-enabled devices, and military communication devices. The growing procurement of RF devices for communication and broadcasting applications is one of the major factors generating new lucrative opportunities for the MEMS foundry market players.

Based on end user, the global MEMS foundry market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment accounts for the largest share of the MEMS foundry market. This is mainly due to the rising penetration of different types of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, home appliances, electronic gadgets, smart wearables, etc. Further, the demand for semiconductor chips has also been mainly driven by the consumer electronics sector across the world. The MEMS foundry industry is mostly engaged in the manufacturing of microcomponents for consumer electronics products. The growing deployment of electronic components that includes various types of microelectromechanical systems across different industries is contributing to the MEMS foundry market growth across the world.





MEMS Foundry Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Silex Microsystems AB; Teledyne Dalsa; Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited; X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE; Asia Pacific Microsystems, Inc.; Atomica Corp.; ROHM Co., Ltd.; STMicroelectronics, N.V.; and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are among the key MEMS foundry market players profiled during this study. Several other important MEMS foundry market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In July 2022, STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, and GlobalFoundries Inc., a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, announced that they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create a new, jointly-operated 300mm semiconductor manufacturing facility in Crolles, France.

In April 2022, Bosch Sensortec acquired Arioso Systems to diversify its product portfolio. Arioso Systems is one of the world’s most innovative providers of MEMS micro speaker technology. With the acquisition, the company will leverage the full potential of Bosch’s micro speakers.





