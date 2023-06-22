Halo Top Expands Availability to Longo’s and Food Basics Stores

Toronto, On, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Top Canada, a leading provider of delicious frozen treats, is excited to announce its expansion into Longo’s and Food Basics stores across Ontario. This strategic move will bring the delicious calorie-conscious frozen treat to a wider customer base across the region.



The demand for Halo Top has been consistent due to its great taste and commitment to creating low calorie, low sugar, low fat, and high protein treats to ice cream lovers. This expansion allows customers to conveniently find their favorite flavours at Longo’s and Food Basics, two renowned grocery chains known for their dedication to offering the right variety of products to fit their customers.



“Longo’s and Food Basics are both outstanding retailers. We are thrilled to be working with them and now have Halo Top accessible to their loyal shoppers in Ontario" said Anne-Marie Docherty, Managing Director of Halo Top Canada. "Ensuring our products are available to as many consumers as possible through our existing and future retail partners is always top of mind for us. We know once consumers try Halo Top with its unique combination of great taste and better for you attributes, they become devoted buyers who purchase frequently. Tasting really is believing.”



Halo Top products are now available at all Longo’s and Food Basics stores in Ontario. For further information about Halo Top Frozen Treats, please visit www.halotop.ca.

About Halo top Ice Cream

Halo Top has been around since 2012 creating frozen treats made with quality ingredients that have become the ultimate feel-good way to treat yourself. In 2017, Halo Top became the number one selling ice cream – the most disruptive story the industry had seen in the past 10 years. It launched in Canada in early 2018 where it’s made using Canadian dairy.

