Epoxy Adhesives Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global Epoxy Adhesives market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to growing demand from the building & construction industry. In 2022, the construction sector is a major industry in South Korea, contributing around USD 75 billion to the country’s GDP.

Epoxy adhesives are heavily used in the aerospace sector to attach aircraft blades, as well as in the semiconductor business, to create integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, and other products, which helps to drive market expansion. Thus, increasing production and sales of premium cars is expected to boost the growth of the Epoxy Adhesives market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing demand from the power and energy, electrical & electronics sectors, and others are the crucial factors that propel the market’s growth.Different companies and research groups operating in the market focus on developing bio-based products.



This, in turn, is projected to create huge prospects for market growth in the coming years.

Rising Demand from the Building & Construction Sector

Due to their superior performance, epoxy adhesives are frequently utilized as structural adhesives in the building and construction industry.These are adaptable, long-lasting, highly heat resistant, and ideal for bonding a variety of materials, such as stone, metal, plastic, and wood.



The epoxy adhesive is widely used in walls, roofing, laminated wood for decks, fastening concrete elements and other materials, and for connecting countertops to substrates.Moreover, fasteners are bound together using epoxy adhesives.



It shields fasteners like bolts from corrosion and stress, anchors, bolts, and steel bars in concrete, and joins the ends of metal pipes for the sewage system.These adhesives are frequently used in the binding of cement and steel, which provide reinforcements to beams and columns, as well as used in carpentry and woodworking tasks to strengthen adherence to wooden surfaces in buildings.



All these factors are accelerating the Epoxy Adhesives market growth in the upcoming years.

Growing Demand from the Automotive & Transportation Sector

Epoxy resin-based adhesives are used in the automotive sector due to their application in a variety of surfaces, including glass, plastic, metal, painted surfaces, etc.It has properties that are advantageous to the sector, such as strong bonding, durability, and long-lasting.



Engines and automotive gaskets both utilize these components. The need for lightweight automobiles is expected to increase along with automotive manufacturing, which would fuel the market’s expansion for epoxy adhesives.

For instance, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), the total motor vehicle production increased by 10% in the USA in 2021 from 2020.

Thus, Global Epoxy Adhesives market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the projected period.

Increasing Demand from Wind Industry

Epoxy adhesives are increasingly being used in wind power projects, like wind turbine blade components.Bonding, thread locking, metal insert attachment, and connection of external parts and components are examples of other uses.



Over the projected period, it is predicted that the market for epoxy adhesives will develop in tandem with the increase in wind power installations. These factors are anticipated to increase the use of bio-polyamides in the forecast years.

For instance, in September 2021 German Energy Regulator (Bundesnetzagentur) Germany awarded 1,300 MW of new capacity onshore wind power.

Recent Developments

• In July 2022, Mapei began building a third production plant in Kosi, Mathura, to meet the demand coming from Northern India.

• For its Devcon brand, ITW Performance Polymers signed a distribution agreement with PREMA SA in Poland in May 2022.

• In February 2022, H.B. Fuller announced the purchase of Fourny NV to expand its European construction adhesives business.

• Pacific Adhesive Systems (PAS), a Malaysian business that provides high-performance adhesive and coating solutions, was purchased by Meridian Adhesive Group in April 2021.



Market Segmentation

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region.Based on type, the market is categorized into one-Component, two-Component, and others.



Based on end-use industry, the market is fabricated into automotive & transportation, building & construction, power & energy, and others. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, 3M Co., Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Master Bond Inc., Robert McKeown Company, Inc., APCM, LLC., Arkema S.A., Nan Pao Resins Chemical Co Ltd, Solvay S.A. are some of the key players of Global Epoxy Adhesives Market.



