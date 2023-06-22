New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optic Adhesives Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469828/?utm_source=GNW



Optic Adhesives market is anticipated to grow significantly through 2028 due to the growing demand for smart devices. In 2022, the number of smartphone users in China surpassed 1 billion.

Optical Adhesives are used to bind plastic, cover lenses, and other optical materials to the primary sensor unit and to each other in display devices and touch panels throughout the world.Optical adhesives have properties like high transmittance and a low loss fraction, making them suitable for use in touchscreens and panels of portable electronics.



These adhesives may join a variety of surfaces, including glass, polycarbonate, Indium Tin Oxide (ITO), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the usage of optical adhesives in a number of end-use sectors, including electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, and others.

High Popularity of Smart Devices

Many innovations and technological advancements are being pursued in the current scenario, which increases the production of smart gadgets, including smart watches, smart phones, tablets, LED TV, laptops, and display screen of many medical devices such as ultrasound probes and the demand of optical adhesives in the forecast years.

For instance, in March 2022, Master Bond Inc. launched a new medical-grade epoxy that can be used in applications that require optical clarity.

For instance, International Monetary Fund estimates that 1.37 million smartphone units were sold globally in 2019, and more than 5 billion individuals, or more than half of the world’s population, own mobile devices.

In order to shield gadgets from toxic chemicals, damage, and scratches, the transparent layer is bound by optical adhesive. Along with increasing readability, viewability, and contrast in both outdoor and indoor devices, it also enhances the optical, mechanical, and electrical performance of the display module and the associated device.

Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry

A protective transparent cover screen is attached to an LCD panel below, using optical adhesive in the automobile sector.Clear screen visibility is provided by optical adhesives, which eliminate the air gap between the two layers.



These adhesives are applied in a variety of ways in automobiles, including flip-down television panels and navigation screens. Therefore, increasing the production of vehicles results in the demand for optic adhesives.

For instance, according to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), the total motor vehicle production increased by 10% in the USA, in 2021, from 2020.

Thus, with the increasing production of motor vehicles, the global Optic Adhesives market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the projected period.

Rising Growth of the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Optical adhesives are used in the aerospace and defense sector in touch and display panel as it helps in covering lens and plastic to the main sensor unit in order to improve optical characteristics and endurance.In display devices and touch panels, optical adhesives are used in the aerospace and defense sector to attach the cover lens and plastic to the main sensor unit in order to improve optical characteristics and endurance.



These adhesives are used in the aerospace and defense sector to enable design freedom for displays while yet delivering great performance in challenging conditions. With the government’s expanding investment in the aerospace and military sector, the demand for optical adhesives is rising quickly in developing and emerging nations.

For instance, the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada, invested USD 2 billion in the aerospace industry to drive the recovery of the sector in 2021.

These factors are anticipated to increase the use of optic adhesives in the forecast years.

Recent Developments

• In October 2021, dual-cure adhesive LOCTITE® STYCAST® OS 5101 was created by Henkel for the in-line assembly of optical transceivers in the next-generation cloud and hyperscale data centers. It allows for accurate, perfect alignment of the optical lens and component placement.

• In April 2020, Delo Industrial Adhesives LLC carried out innovative alternatives for liquid additive manufacturing.

• Vitralit 50004, an optical adhesive, was unveiled by PANACOL in July 2019. Various display systems and gadgets are bonded together using UV-curable acrylic glue, which has a very low viscosity and is used for laminating optics.

• In September 2018, Samsung started using optical adhesives for its foldable smartphones and panels.



