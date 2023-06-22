New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transparent Plastics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469824/?utm_source=GNW



Transparent Plastics market is anticipated to expand significantly through 2028 due to the growing demand from the packaging sector. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 38.6 percent of the global rigid plastic packaging market in 2021

Due to rising demand from end-use industries, including construction, automotive, and consumer products, the worldwide transparent plastic market is expected to expand during the forecast period.In building and construction applications, plastics substitute conventional materials such as glass.



Transparent biodegradable plastics that can be disposed of directly in landfills are anticipated to drive the global transparent plastics market in the future.

In April 2022, Printex Transparent Packaging (PTP), the largest clear folding box manufacturer in North America, earned the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQF) Manufacture of Food Packaging certification, recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Rising Demand from Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Since it is used to make many practical items like implants, pharmaceutical consumables, and packaging materials like syringes, medication bottles, and others, the requirement for transparent plastics from the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare services is always on the rise.Because of their performance characteristics, such as simple recycling, low density, various processability, and cost-effectiveness, transparent polymers like polyethylene terephthalate are employed in numerous applications.



The transparent plastics sector is increasing due to increased expenditure in healthcare and pharmaceuticals. This will accelerate the growth of the Transparent Plastics Market in the upcoming years.

For instance, according to recent studies, the healthcare market in India is expected to touch USD 132 billion by 2023, driven by rising income, better health awareness, lifestyle diseases, and increasing access to insurance.

Growing Electric Vehicles in automotive production

In the automotive sector, transparent plastic is regularly used for packaging and vehicle parts.These applications have witnessed an increase in recent years and have the propensity to continue growing compared to other vehicle materials.



Transparent plastics are preferably utilized compared to other materials due to their lightweight, affordability, easy manufacturing methods, and relatively lesser fuel consumption in electric vehicles. Every year, the manufacturing of cars, mostly electric vehicles, has increased globally.

EVs and the automotive industry have shown to be strong in the face of a worldwide crisis, supporting the market need for transparent plastics as the automotive sector quickly moves towards lightweight materials for usage in electric cars; all these factors dominate the demand for transparent plastics in the forecast period.

Increasing demand from Food & Beverage Packing Sector

Transparent plastics are recognized as food-grade plastics, which means they are non-reactive materials that don’t react with the food they are made from.Due to this, they are suitable as packaging materials for food and beverages.



When foods and beverages are packaged with polyethylene terephthalate plastic, a material widely used in the food and beverage packaging sector, there are no dangerous chemicals, additives, or products that may be ingested. They are used to manufacture bottles and containers for storing water, juice, milk, and food packaging in restaurants, retail and grocery bags, and others.

In 2022, FSSAI released a direction regarding the Operationalization of Draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2022, regarding using recycled plastic as food contact materials with immediate effect.

Recent Developments

• In March 2022, A maker of bespoke plastic boxes, Printex Transparent Packaging (PTP), introduced transparent folding boxes made of sustainably improved recycled PET (rPET) plastic.

• The Reborn group stated that it is prepared to introduce the first film de-inking line for polyethylene (PE) films in France in November 2021 at its site in Ogeu-Les-Bains.

• In March 2019, Flexo Transparent, a leading bespoke plastic production and printing solutions supplier, was acquired by C-P Flexible Packaging, a prominent producer of flexible packaging goods.

• Transparent Container Co. Inc. will be acquired by Rohrer Corporation to significantly extend its own plastics thermoformed packaging operations portfolio in October 2018.

Market Segmentation

Global Transparent Plastics Market is segmented based on polymer type, type application, and region.Based on the polymer type, the market is categorized into polystyrene, polypropylene, polycarbonate, and others.



Based on the type, the market is fragmented into rigid and flexible.Based on the application, the market is segmented into packaging, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and others.



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, By Company.

Market Players

Emco Industrial Plastics LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Industrial Plastic Supply, Inc., Trident Plastics Inc., E & T Plastics Mfg. Co., Inc., Prabhoti Plastic Industries, Lumineq Oy, Curbell Plastics, Inc., Unique Plastic Industries, and 3A Composites GmbH are some of the key players in Global Transparent Plastics Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Transparent Plastics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Transparent Plastics Market, By Polymer Type:

o Polystyrene

o Polypropylene

o Polycarbonate

o Others

• Transparent Plastics Market, By Type:

o Rigid

o Flexible

• Transparent Plastics Market, By Application:

o Packaging

o Automotive

o Healthcare

o Consumer Goods

o Others

• Transparent Plastics Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Transparent Plastics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

