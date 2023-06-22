CareCloud's Director of Solutions Consulting, Mindy Steinberg, Joins HealthCare Business Management Association Education Committee to Shape the Future of Healthcare Business Management Education

SOMERSET, N.J., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Mindy Steinberg, CareCloud’s director of solutions consulting, has joined the education committee of the HealthCare Business Management Association (HBMA).

The HBMA is a national organization representing healthcare billing and revenue cycle management professionals. The education committee is responsible for developing educational content and programs that provide members with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in the ever-changing healthcare industry. With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare technology solutions and revenue cycle management, Mindy brings invaluable expertise to the committee. Her contributions will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare business management education.

At CareCloud, Steinberg helps clients identify and implement technology solutions that improve operational efficiency, patient outcomes, and revenue cycle management. Her expertise in healthcare technology and passion for improving healthcare outcomes make her a perfect fit for the HBMA education committee.

"As a passionate advocate for leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes, I am thrilled to join the HBMA education committee,” said Steinberg. “My role at CareCloud has equipped me with an understanding of how innovative technology empowers healthcare professionals to streamline their operations, enhance patient care, and adapt to the dynamic landscape of the healthcare industry. I am committed to collaborating with my esteemed colleagues to develop impactful educational programs that equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and tools to thrive amidst the ever-changing healthcare industry.”

CareCloud is proud to support Steinberg in her efforts to help shape the future of healthcare business management education. To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions .

