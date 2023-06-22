Space Shiba Announces Imminent Fair Launch on Pinksale

Munich, Bavaria, Germany, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting with a fair presale round , Space Shiba aims to grow and expand its reach. The team plans to list its token on various centralized and decentralized exchanges (CEX & DEX).





Additionally, it intends to explore the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by curating an exclusive collection in the near future. With this announcement, users will be able to purchase $SPCSHIB ahead of time before its full launch.

All the Details of the Upcoming Presale

Space Shiba's upcoming presale will allow users to purchase $SPCSHIB tokens with Ether. It has a soft cap of 5 ETH and will begin on June 22, 2023, at 8 PM UTC. The whole presale round will end on June 25 at the same time.

Afterward, the token will go live on Uniswap with liquidity locked up for 365 days after the pool ends. To participate in the presale, users must create a MetaMask wallet using either their desktop or mobile device. At this point, they will need to transfer Ether directly to the wallet.

Then they can connect their wallet to Pinksale and start swapping for $SPCSHIB tokens. Searching for the token address directly from the team's official social media accounts is also possible.

The team's tokenomics features a pre-defined allocation for $SPCSHIB:

50% of the tokens will be available for the Pinksale fair launch;

30.4% will be in liquidity pools;

9.6% will go towards web3 projects, marketing, and raising awareness;

5% will help the team fund CEX listing operations;

5% goes to the team members

Crypto fair launches are a popular trend, and this team intends to give early investors the best experience possible.

Toward an Ambitious Growth Path

Space Shiba is on an ambitious growth path, with a roadmap that includes three distinct phases.

Phase 1 focuses on launching the website, creating a community via Twitter and Telegram, Pinksale presale, and listing on DEX.

The second phase aims to launch post-marketing campaigns, list on CoinMarketCap & Coingecko, and achieve 1,000 holders.

The third phase focuses on CEX listing, DEFI integration with DAO, and launching an NFT collection. Additionally, Space Shiba plans to achieve 10k holders.

NFTs will bring unique digital assets and collectibles, allowing users to own and trade limited-edition meme-inspired artworks. This ecosystem diversification intends to provide new opportunities for engagement and growth.

About Space Shiba

Space Shiba is a cryptocurrency combining memes and the Ethereum blockchain to create an entertaining decentralized ecosystem. With a clear roadmap, it seeks to build a vibrant community and go live on various crypto exchanges.

Additionally, Space Shiba intends to explore non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by curating an exclusive collection in the future. It is an innovative meme coin that integrates humor, community, and blockchain technology. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Space Shiba enjoys the advantages of its strong infrastructure, security, and smart contract capabilities.

The upcoming fair launch hosted on Pinksale is an opportunity to purchase $SPCSHIB tokens before its full launch. It's an opportunity for early investors to receive Space Shiba and join a meme ecosystem revamping initiative.

Anyone interested in learning more about Space Shiba, its launch, and $SPCSHIB may visit the pages below.