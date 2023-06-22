3D Motion Capture System Market to Surpass USD 579.12 million at a CAGR of 14.1% by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Market Research Future Market Research Future (MRFR), 3D Motion Capture System Market Information: Type, System, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Market could thrive at a rate of 14.1 % between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 579.12 million by the end of the year 2030

Key Companies in the 3D Motion Capture System market include

AIQ Synertial Ltd.

Codamotion-Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.

Motion Analysis Corporation

Noraxon USA Inc.

Northern Digital Inc

OptiTrack (NaturalPoint Inc.)

PhaseSpace Inc.

Phoenix Technologies Inc.

Qualisys AB

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

Xsens Technologies BV.

Scope of the Report – 3D Motion Capture System Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 579.12 million CAGR during 2022-2030 14.1% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Engineering and Industrial Applications to Witness Significant Opportunity Key Market Dynamics Increasing demand from the latest media and advanced entertainment sector in recent modern years Increasing adoption of 3D motion capture in various industry vertical

Despite the fact that the COVID-19-caused recession affected all industries, the technology sector was less affected than the rest of the economy. The Global 3D Motion Capture System and people's lives worldwide have both been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The conflict had been fiercely fought on both fronts by numerous organisations. With the onset of a multi-trillion dollar global economic downturn, it was widely anticipated that the big recovery period would last for at least a few more years. The epidemic is due to a number of factors, including the slow development rate. The global pandemic impacts individuals all over the world and causes a number of issues for the 3D motion capture system market. There are significant modifications in strategy. MNCs are increasing their investments as a result of growing consumer demand across the globe.

Increasing use of cutting-edge technologies will fuel the motion capture sector. In recent years, 3D mocap systems have become increasingly popular, and this growth is expected to continue.

The growing use of 3D motion capture and other cutting-edge technologies in the media, entertainment, and advertising sectors is projected to be the main driver of demand. According to projections, the large global population of video game players will be a major factor in driving sales of 3D motion capture systems and 3D motion capture cameras. The development of visual effects and animation art enterprises internationally is also anticipated to increase as a result of government initiatives and incentives.

Virtual reality is also an interactive, computer-generated representation of a three-dimensional environment. However, the majority of communications occur through a headset or dedicated digital gloves. Additionally, it's believed that using VR will be an extremely isolating experience. Several applications are currently offered to generate and animate VR.

For instance, Google has developed a Daydream Lab that enables users to animate 3D models inside of the software. Google's Daydream Lab has discovered a quick and easy method for using VR to quickly generate 3D animation using the animation-based applications Animator and Puppeteer.

3D Motion Capture System Market Segmentation

The 3D Motion Capture System Market is divided into three types based on type: hardware, software, and services.

The 3D Motion Capture System market is divided into Media and Entertainment, Biomechanical Research and Medical, Engineering, Design, Industrial Applications, Education, and Other based on the applications.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are the regions into which the study divides the market.

The North American 3D motion capture system market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR.

Having 3D motion capture service providers in the US is also anticipated to stimulate market expansion within the anticipated time frame.

Major market companies are investing a lot of money in R&D to expand their product portfolios, which will spur further for 3D motion capture system market growth. Additionally, market participants are launching new products, entering into contracts, acquiring companies, increasing investments, and collaborating with other organisations in order to expand their global footprint. To grow and compete in a more cutthroat and competitive market climate, 3D Motion Capture Systems competitors must provide affordable products.

