[Latest] Global Building Information Modeling Market Size/Share Worth USD 52.5 Billion by 2030 at a 13.9% CAGR: Zion Market Research (Industrial Trends, Report, Analysis, Players, Outlook, Forecast, Growth, Value, Segmentation)

NEW YORK, United States, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size - 2022 to 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global building information modeling (BIM) market size was worth at USD 14.72 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 52.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report Overview:

Building information modeling (BIM) is sometimes also referred to as building information management. It is a crucial and oftentimes mandated process that ensures the accuracy of steps including planning, designing, and construction of assets or facilities. BIM is a collaborative activity allowing engineers, architects, contractors, real estate developers, construction professionals, and manufacturers to create a virtual or digital representation of a facility before it is constructed.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/building-information-modeling-market



The applications of BIM have forayed into the management and operational activities of buildings as well as utilizing the data that is accessible to the structure owners. This in turn aids municipalities, governments, and large to small-scale property managers to make decisions that are based on accurate information derived with the help of the BIM technology. This process is even applicable to buildings that have already been constructed. BIM can be considered as an enhanced substitute for drawings or blueprints that were initially constructed with information related to building plans which lacked certain attributes of accurate representation of dimensions. The main features of the BIM model are intelligence, geometry access, and data storage.





Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

The global building information modeling (BIM) market is projected to grow due to the growing adoption of these systems by construction agencies, real estate agents, architects, and building professionals in general.

BIM greatly covers all the disadvantages that were associated with previous technologies used for the virtual representation of a facility including blueprints and computer-aided design (CAD) since they lacked integration with higher systems like artificial intelligence and machine learning. As the rate of product innovation in BIM increases, the global market can expect more growth in the coming years, further driven by the growing demand for smart cities influenced by the rapidly rising rate of urbanization which involves the migration of people from rural areas to urban cities. The rising investment in smart-city projects could create a high product adoption rate given the benefits of managing resources by using BIM. Governments have mandated the use of BIM technology, which helps companies overcome growth barriers and drive product implementation.

Restraints

The global market growth period could be restricted in terms of the skills needed to operate BIM systems. Companies have to invest not only in installing the systems but a large part of the expense goes into training the in-house employee or hiring experts, which increases the overall budget allocated to the product implementation process. Other factors like the synchronization between the cost of using the technology and project scale and leadership caliber could further act as growth limits.

Opportunities & Challenges

The growing and constant product innovation may support further growth, whereas managing the cost-effectiveness with small projects could act as a challenge.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/building-information-modeling-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14.72 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 52.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Trimble Navigation Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., AECOM, Nemetschek AG., Beck End-user, Ltd., Dassault Systemes SA, Pentagon Solutions Ltd., and Asite Solutions Limited. Key Segment By Solution, By Vertical, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options



Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global building information modeling (BIM) market is segmented based on solution, end-user, vertical, and region.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are architects, contractors, engineers, and others. The global market was dominated by the architect’s segment in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend in the coming years due to the growing number of construction activities aided by architects that are using technology excessively to design models in 3-dimension which enhances the final outcome of the project. It also improves the overall work efficiency with other team members who are a part of the design team. Many companies who undertake overseas projects have stringent rules related to a qualification listed in the architect hiring process as an understanding of BIM is considered mandatory.

Based on vertical, the global market is divided into commercial, residential, infrastructure, institutional, and industrial. The global market may generate the highest revenue in the industrial segment during the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization rate observed worldwide. As per a December 2021 report by Statista, in August 2021, the global industrial production rate increased by 3.6% in comparison to the previous year. Several factors influence industrialization and some of them include high tariffs, western mining, national markets, vertical & horizontal integration, and tax breaks & government subsidies. The annual 2021 revenue of Autodesk stood at USD 3.79 billion.

The global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is segmented as follows:

By Solution

Software

Services

By Vertical

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Institutional

Industrial

Browse the full “Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market By End-User (Architects, Contractors, Engineers, and Others), By Solution (Software and Services), By Vertical (Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, Institutional, and Industrial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2021 – 2030.”- Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/building-information-modeling-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global building information modeling (BIM) market include -

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

AECOM

Nemetschek AG.

Beck End-user Ltd.

Dassault Systemes SA

Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

Asite Solutions Limited.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 13.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size was valued at around US$ 14.72 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52.5 billion by 2030.

The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing investments in infrastructure development

Based on type segmentation, diesel oxidation catalyst was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on material segmentation, rhodium was the leading material in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/building-information-modeling-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry?

What segments does the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to register the highest growth in the global building information modeling (BIM) market mainly driven by the government mandates on companies operating in the building and construction sector to use BIM technologies for development activities. The regional governments have been exceptionally proactive in ensuring the implementation of the mandates.

Growth in Europe could be a result of increasing investments in infrastructure maintenance and further development along with a growing product adoption rate.

The Middle East may witness the highest growth in the countries of the United Arab Emirates and surrounding regions due to the high emphasis on planned urbanization and development models. Increasing the use of BIM in government projects in India, China, Japan, and other countries could help the Asia-Pacific region to grow at a significant rate.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1196



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Catenda and Egis signed a new collaboration to encourage the development of BIM technology in the civil infrastructure world

In January 2021, The BIM Engineers (TBE) and Zigurat Global Institute of Technology partnered allowing professionals from the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry to have access to the offerings of Zigurat

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Legal Document Management Software Market By Application (Court, Law Firms & Attorneys, And Others), By Type (On-Premise And Cloud), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/legal-document-management-software-market-size



By Application (Court, Law Firms & Attorneys, And Others), By Type (On-Premise And Cloud), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Online Brand Protection Software Market By Application (Large-Scale Enterprises, And Small & Medium Enterprises ((SMEs)), By Type (On-Premises And Cloud-Based), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/online-brand-protection-software-market



By Application (Large-Scale Enterprises, And Small & Medium Enterprises ((SMEs)), By Type (On-Premises And Cloud-Based), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Asset Optimization Solutions Market By Component (Solution And Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises And SMEs), By Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, IT & Telecom, Metal & Mining, Energy & Utilities, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/asset-optimization-solutions-market-size



By Component (Solution And Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises And SMEs), By Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, IT & Telecom, Metal & Mining, Energy & Utilities, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Personal Health Record Software Market By Deployment (Cloud-Based And Web-Based), By Component (Software & Mobile Applications And Service), By Architecture (Payer-Tethered, Provider-Tethered, And Standalone), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/personal-health-record-software-market-size



By Deployment (Cloud-Based And Web-Based), By Component (Software & Mobile Applications And Service), By Architecture (Payer-Tethered, Provider-Tethered, And Standalone), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Safety Service Market By Offering (Services And Solution), By End-User (Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, And Others), By And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/safety-service-market-size



By Offering (Services And Solution), By End-User (Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, And Others), By And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Crypto Wallets Market By Channel (Online And Offline), By Type (Cold Wallet And Hot Wallet), By End-User (Individual And Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/crypto-wallets-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?