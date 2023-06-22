Keep Your Swimming Pool In Top Condition With These Summer Maintenance Tips

DALLAS, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer has arrived and Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, reminds homeowners, boards of directors, maintenance staff and community managers of the need to properly maintain their swimming pools and spas throughout the entire season. With the warm weather comes larger crowds that increase chances of injury, facility wear and tear, and unplanned closures. Regular, proactive maintenance reduces costly long-term repairs, minimizes insurance liability, and maximizes summer fun for all residents.

Power-wash built-up dirt and grime from pool decks, patios, and furniture. Also check that connections to gas grills and propane lines aren’t damaged and are properly connected.

Confirm that required safety equipment like backboards, hooks, rings, first aid kits, etc., is present and in working condition.

Don’t let routine maintenance become a safety issue. Check patio furniture for frayed or damaged components, monitor fencing for gaps, and ensure that self-latching pool gates work properly.

Regularly scrub the pool and treat with the proper chemicals. Test and balance water chemical levels to ensure the optimal level for swimming.

Clean and test the pool equipment – filters, pumps, heaters, chemical feeders, etc. – to keep it running at peak efficiency with minimal downtime during the busiest months of use.

“Effective pool maintenance is not a ‘one-and-done’ process to kick-off the summer swim season,” said Jamie Luke, Associa senior vice president of maintenance. “The safest and most sanitary pool and spa areas are consistently monitored and maintained throughout the year to ensure peak operating efficiency.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa