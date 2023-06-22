AIAG Announces New Finished Vehicle Logistics (FVL) Guidance Documents

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced the release of four new Finished Vehicle Logistics (FVL) publications to provide guidance on current and emerging industry issues.



The first of these documents – the Finished Vehicle Logistics Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Supply Chain Handling Guideline (M-26) – was developed by AIAG’s Battery Electric Vehicle Work Group, with volunteers from Honda, Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Stellantis, Toyota, and Volkswagen, among others.

Detailing the proper handling of BEVs by railroads, car haulers, yard managers, port processors, marine terminals, and 3PLs, this new resource provides feedback on critical questions, (e.g., how many charging points are necessary, and whether fast or slow charging is most efficient), along with information on safety resources and government agencies to assist service and transportation providers in the event of an emergency.

AIAG Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility/Supply Chain Products and Services, Tanya Bolden explains: “Addressing critical issues for those in the Finished Vehicle Logistics space, these new offerings provide guidance specific to battery electric and connected vehicles, along with transportation damage handling and haul-away transportation KPIs. We’re pleased to share these timely resources with industry as we continue to expand our portfolio of products for the entire supply chain.”

Another completely new addition to the AIAG Store, the Finished Vehicles Logistics Connected Vehicle Supply Chain Data Specifications document (M-25) was created by the AIAG Finished Vehicle Logistics Connected Vehicle Work Group, with volunteers from Honda, Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Stellantis, Volkswagen, and other industry experts.

This particular publication outlines the standard physical distribution event descriptions, definitions, and Cloud-based content to improve visibility of the FVL supply chain, utilizing a minimum set of transactions from the connected vehicle itself.

Along with all-new resources on battery electric and connected vehicles, the association also launched version 6 of the Finished Vehicle Logistics (FVL) Transportation Damage Handling Processes guideline (M-22) – developed and updated by the AIAG Damage Claims Work Group, with volunteers from Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Stellantis, and Toyota.

Intended to provide standardization and clarity on a number of transportation industry processes, this resource now includes revised/reassigned damage codes, a complete revision to specifically identify and report chock securement and spacing deficiency, and numerous changes to the Type and Area codes listing.

Finally, the AIAG North American Transportation Scorecard Work Group – with volunteers from Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Stellantis, and Volkswagen, among others – developed a new scorecard for measuring the performance of transportation providers. The North American OEM Haul-Away Transportation KPI Scorecard identifies specific KPIs that directly impact transportation performance and delivery to dealers, and allows carriers to better understand what they’re being measured on.

Find out more: https://www.aiag.org/supply-chain-management/finished-vehicle-logistics

About AIAG: The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit mobility industry association where automakers, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 40 years to drive down cost and complexity within the supply chain. Now comprised of more than 4,500 companies in over 70 countries, AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers.

