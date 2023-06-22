The global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market size is estimated to be USD 21.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2023 and 2028

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aluminum Foil Packaging Market by Product Type, Application, Type, Packaging Type & Region - Global Forecast 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469634/?utm_source=GNW

Its lightweight nature, flexibility, and ease of shaping and sizing make it an excellent choice for packaging purposes. Many industries, including those in pharmaceutical, food, beverage, personal care & cosmetic, and others, use aluminum foil packaging. Within the food and beverage sectors, it is commonly employed for packaging snacks, ready-to-eat meals, dairy products, and beverages. By shielding the food from air, moisture, and light, it effectively extends the product’s shelf life. Additionally, the healthcare industry frequently relies on aluminum foil packaging to preserve the sterility and tamper-evident qualities of medical equipment, medications, and other related items.

Aluminum foil packaging is available in various forms, such as containers, pouches, wraps, lids, and tapes, catering to different product requirements.To meet specific packaging needs, the material can be customized with features like laminations, coatings, and printing.



Moreover, aluminum foil packaging demonstrates a low environmental impact due to its recyclability and reusability. Consequently, it stands as an ideal packaging material that aligns with sustainability goals.



Bags & Pouches Product type is Accounted For Largest Share of Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

Aluminum foil layers covered in numerous layers of polymers are used to make aluminum foil packaging packing bags.These containers frequently have an aluminum foil core that is covered in low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polypropylene polymers.



Food packaging, shopping bags, agricultural product packaging, frozen food bags, and pharmaceutical packaging are just a few of the many uses for aluminum foil packaging.Aluminum foil packets with plastic coatings are inexpensive to produce in large quantities, and they are also popular since they are lightweight and convenient for transportation.



In addition, their water resistance, capacity to fold into small sizes, and lightweight contribution to the packaged items are advantageous properties.

Pouches are small bags made of two flexible, flat side sheets that are sealed at the edges to create a compartment whose capacity is determined by the distance between the walls.Stand-up pouches (SUPs) and flat or pillow pouches are the two primary types of pouches.



Retort stand-up pouches and standard stand-up pouches are the two varieties of stand-up pouches.Pouches are perfect for packaging bulk coffee and food items like smoked or dried meat.



They come in handy packaging in a variety of sizes and formats, are simple to use, and can be heat-sealed.



Backed Foils is projected to be the second largest type segment in Aluminum Foil Packaging Market

The market for the backed foils segment is projected to witness the second-largest share of 7.8 billion in 2022, in terms of value. Aluminum foil is a thin and versatile material with diverse applications in various industries. Backed aluminum foil, which incorporates a backing material like polymer or paper, provides additional strength and durability. The lamination process involves bonding the aluminum foil to the backing material, allowing for customization of properties such as water resistance, heat resistance, durability, and printability. The thickness and quality of both the foil and backing material can be tailored to meet specific application requirements.



APAC accounts for the largest share in Aluminum Foil Packaging Market by region

In 2022, APAC held the largest market share in the Aluminum Foil Packaging Market, followed by Europe and North America.Emerging economies like India and China are projected to drive demand due to the growth of the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.



The market is expected to expand further due to rapid economic growth and government initiatives promoting sustainable packaging solutions.APAC is the fastest-growing region economically and in terms of population.



It accounted for a significant portion of global GDP and GDP growth in the past decade. The region’s large population creates a substantial customer base for food & beverages and healthcare, driving the growth of the aluminum foil packaging market.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub-segments and information gathered through secondary research.



The break-up of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C level Executives – 40%, Director level – 20%, and Others* – 40%

• By Region – North America – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 5%, Latin America – 15%.

Notes: *Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.



Notes: Tier 1: >USD 5 Billion; Tier 2: USD 1 Billion– USD 5 Billion; and Tier 3:

Companies Covered: The companies profiled in this market research report include RUSAL (Russia), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), China Hongqiao Group Limited (China), AMCOR Ltd. (Switzerland), GARMCO (Bahrain), Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (US), Hulamin (South Africa), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Aluflexpack ag (Switzerland), Penny Plate LLC. (US). and others.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the aluminum foil packaging market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on product type, application, type, packaging type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to improve their position in the aluminum foil packaging market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market share the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall aluminum Foil Packaging Market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Cost-effectiveness, excellent physical properties and increased product shelf life, Growing population and increasing urbanization, Increasing demand form end-use industries, and Expansion of e-commerce industry), restraints (Volatile prices of raw materials, Easy availability of substitutes) opportunities (Upcoming regulations and government support), and challenges (Recyclability of aluminum foils) influencing the growth of the aluminum foil packaging market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research &



development activities, and new product & service launches in the aluminum foil packaging market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses



the aluminum foil packaging market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped



geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aluminum foil packaging market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service

offerings of leading players like RUSAL (Russia), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), China Hongqiao Group Limited (China), AMCOR Ltd. (Switzerland), GARMCO (Bahrain), Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (US), Hulamin (South Africa), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Aluflexpack ag (Switzerland), Penny Plate LLC. (US) among others in the aluminum foil packaging market

