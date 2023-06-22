The global 5G testing market is expected to be valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Testing Market by Offering, End-user Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469633/?utm_source=GNW

As organizations adopt and implement 5G technology for their specific use cases, the demand for testing services to validate and optimize these applications increases, leading to the growth of the testing market.



Network Testing in hardware to account for the largest market share for 5G testing market.

5G networks are expected to support a massive number of connected devices and handle significantly higher data volumes compared to previous networks. Network testing helps assess the network’s capacity, scalability, and ability to handle increased traffic demands, ensuring it can accommodate the growing number of devices and applications in a given area. 5G networks are significantly more complex than previous generations of cellular networks. They incorporate advanced technologies such as network slicing, virtualization, edge computing, and massive MIMO. Network testing is crucial to ensure the proper functioning, performance, and optimization of these complex network architectures.

IDMs & ODMs end-user industry to account for the second highest market share of 5G testing market.

The adoption of 5G technology has led to a surge in demand for 5G-enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, and other consumer electronics.IDMs and ODMs play a crucial role in manufacturing these devices to meet the market demand.



Robust testing solutions are necessary to ensure the quality, performance, and interoperability of these 5G devices.IDMs and ODMs strive to maintain high-quality standards for their products.



Thorough testing of 5G devices ensures that they meet the desired performance, reliability, and safety requirements. By delivering high-quality devices, IDMs, and ODMs can enhance their brand reputation, gain consumer trust, and differentiate themselves in the competitive market.



Europe to grow at the second highest CAGR for 5G testing market.

European countries are actively deploying 5G networks to enhance digital connectivity and support innovative use cases.The European Union has set ambitious targets for 5G coverage and investment, driving the need for comprehensive testing to ensure the successful deployment and performance of these networks.



Europe strongly focuses on industrial digitization and the development of Industry 4.0 initiatives. 5G technology is critical in enabling advanced manufacturing processes, automation, and IoT applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and logistics. Testing solutions are required to validate the performance and reliability of these applications in industrial environments.



The study contains various industry experts’ insights, from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 10%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 15%, RoW – 10%



The key players operating in the 5G testing market are Anritsu (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Teradyne Inc. (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), and Spirent Communications (UK).

The research report categorizes the 5G testing market by offering (Hardware, Service), by end-user industry (IDMs & ODMs, Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Telecom Service Providers, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the 5G testing market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews, products, key strategies, Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions; and recent developments associated with the 5G testing market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the 5G testing market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Research Coverage:



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

• Analysis of critical drivers (Increasing demand for high-speed data transfer, Increasing demand for virtual and augmented reality applications, Growing investments in 5G technology, Rise in the number of connected devices), restraints (High Cost, Security concerns), opportunities (Increasing demand for high-speed internet, 5G networks in IoT with emergence of cloud services, Rising demand for 5G networks in automobile, smart cities, and healthcare sector), and challenges (Lack of standardization, Complex network infrastructure) influencing the growth of the 5G testing market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the 5G testing market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the 5G testing market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the 5G testing market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Anritsu (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Teradyne Inc. (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Spirent Communications (UK), among others in the 5G testing market.

