Vacabee and StayandVoyage Join Forces to Host the Ultimate Travel Experience

Miami, FL, June 22, 2023 -- In a groundbreaking move that is set to reshape the travel industry, Vacabee and StayandVoyage - an Instagram account created by the famous travel photographer Mads Nordsveen - have announced their merger, forming a formidable alliance under the new Vacabee brand.





Continuing their strategy of precision and alignment through partnerships with industry-leading entities like Grizzlyfi, Kingzletter, SocialGains and others, Vacabee and StayandVoyage have come together to create a synergy that will redefine the travel and earn experience.

Vacabee has been regularly featured in the top news sites, including Benzinga and Bloomberg.

Vacabee, known as an industry-disrupting Travel and Earn platform, has garnered recognition for its innovative approach. By providing margin-free user friendly travel to its members with cutting edge technology, Vacabee ensures price integrity and eliminates the influence of advertising and marketing during the search for competitive vacation options. The platform's AI travel planner further distinguishes it, offering speed and efficiency in vacation planning.

StayandVoyage, on the other hand, has established itself as a leading traveler and travel influencer platform with a strong emphasis on community, values, and identity. Its collaboration with Vacabee represents a strategic partnership driven by shared interests and values. Through this collaboration, Vacabee and StayandVoyage have merged into a single entity, unifying their resources and expertise to create a new and exciting Vacabee brand.

The journey towards this merger has not been without challenges, but the result is a seamless integration of the two platforms, culminating in a perfect union. Vacabee's mission to empower travelers aligns seamlessly with StayandVoyage's community-driven approach, resulting in a comprehensive and empowering travel experience.

What sets Vacabee apart additionally is its commitment to education. The platform offers an educational platform that guides influencers or aspiring influencers on how to leverage the platform to potentially travel at zero cost.

Vacabee's membership goes beyond traditional experiences.

It offers education on innovative technologies like Blockchain and a rewarding affiliate program. Members gain insights into technology and innovation applications in travel while earning rewards by referring others to vacation more. This comprehensive membership enhances the travel journey and fosters a connected community.

The unique features equip individuals with the knowledge and tools to explore the world while having elevated experiences, further solidifying Vacabee's position as an upcoming leader in the travel industry.

Vacabee distinguishes itself as a digital travel club membership, offering users the choice between Web3 access or the traditional username and password option. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, Vacabee provides the option to purchase and own membership as a digital asset using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or through a simple online subscription.

This forward-thinking approach allows members to showcase their membership status and have a tangible stake in the Vacabee community.

The merger between Vacabee and StayandVoyage represents a significant milestone in the travel industry. By combining their strengths, these platforms have set a new standard for personalized, community-driven travel experiences. Vacabee's commitment to innovation, Web3 integration, NFT ownership, and educational resources positions it as a trailblazer that is shaping the future of travel.

About StayandVoyage

StayandVoyage is an Instagram account created by the famous travel photographer Mads Nordsveen.

About Vacabee

As passionate travelers ourselves and having more than 40 years of combined experience in the vacation and travel business, we know how transformative travel can be. Vacabee was created as a platform that enables everyone to experience the world in new and exciting ways while accessing exclusive travel experiences for prices not available to the general public and earning rewards at the same time. For more information, please visit https://vacabee.com

