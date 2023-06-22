The global positron emission tomography market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028 from USD 2.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Positron Emission Tomography Market by Product, Application, End User & Region - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469632/?utm_source=GNW





The low-slice sub-segment of PET/CT segment held the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on product, the positron emission tomography market is segmented into standalone PET systems, PET/CT systems, and PET/MRI systems.The PET/CT segment of the market is further divided into low-slice, medium-slice, and high-slice scanners.



The low-slice PET/CT systems subsegment held major share in the market.The systems are particularly useful for imaging small areas, such as the brain, thyroid, or extremities.



Moreover, the advantages offered, including lower cost, smaller size, and faster scan times led to the major share of the segment.



The cardiovascular applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the positron emission tomography market is broadly categorized into oncology, neurological, cardiovascular, and other applications.Advancements in PET scanner technology is expected to drive the adoption of these systems for cardiovascular application.



Modern PET scanners offer improved image resolution, faster imaging times, and the ability to combine PET with other imaging modalities such as computed tomography (CT). This integration allows for more comprehensive assessments, enabling the simultaneous evaluation of cardiac structure, function, and perfusion, leading to accurate cardiac disease diagnosis.



The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The positron emission tomography market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rapid economic growth in emerging APAC countries, increasing healthcare investments, improvements in healthcare systems, and the flourishing medical tourism market in APAC countries,.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

• By Designation: Director-level–14%, C-level–10%, and Others–76%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–22%, and RoW–6%



The prominent players in the positron emission tomography market are GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare (China), Canon Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Mediso Ltd. (Hungary), Minfound Medical System Ltd. (China), and Neusoft Corporation (China), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the positron emission tomography market based on product, application, enduser, and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall positron emission tomography market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (rising target patient population, growing adoption of multimodal PET imaging devices, technological advancement, and increasing investment, funds, and grants by public-private organizations), restraints (high capital and operational cost, unfavorable regulatory guidelines), opportunities (improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, PET utilization for breast imaging, promising product pipeline), and challenges (availability of alternate imaging technologies) influencing the growth of the positron emission tomography market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the positron emission tomography market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets–the report analyses the positron emission tomography market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the positron emission tomography market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and Minfound Medical System Ltd. (China).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469632/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________